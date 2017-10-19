Local News Summary of October, 19th

Tram collides with lorry at racetrack junction in Muttenz

Six people were injured in a double crash at the racetrack junction in Muttenz on Wednesday afternoon. The first crash happened at around 3pm when a scooter and a car collided. This accident caused a second crash between a tram and a lorry.

The tram, which had been heading towards Basel from Pratteln, derailed, blocking both lanes. “Several people were injured in the accident, but so far we cannot provide detailed information about their injuries,” Adrian Gaugler, spokesperson of Baselland police, said. “There were also many people on the tram at the time.” Witnesses reported seeing at least four ambulances at the scene. The fire brigade were also present.

One barfi.ch reader reported about the accident on Facebook. “The lorry came around the corner and the tram rammed it directly from the side,” they wrote.

Basel’s parliament includes Airbnb holiday apartments in city tax payments

Tourists who book accommodation in places such as Airbnb apartments will need to pay city tax in the future. The Grand Council of Basel revised the corresponding law on Wednesday and made a slight increase to the tax.

The cantonal law (which was last revised in 2009) requires that “other lodgings” besides hotels also collect a city tax from their guests and pass it on to the canton. A so-called “sales office” should be financed thereby. Only local residents, small children, and long-time renters are exempt from this obligation.

The corresponding regulation is aimed at providers who offer “commercial or occasional guest accommodation in exchange for money”. This naturally concerns all providers of accommodation, but only the boom and consequences of offering lodgings via social media has put private landlords in the focus.

Equal opportunities

During the political debate, politicians discussed “equal opportunities” for traditional lodgings and other providers. As a result, a revision of the existing law was also clearly accepted with 88 Yes-votes against only two No-votes. However, there were extended discussions about specific points that had been accepted by the advisory committee.

Through carrying out the revision, the parliament aims to make it clear that everyone needs to pay city tax. At the same time, the previous fixed sum of 3,50 Swiss francs per person and night will be re-evaluated into a tariff range between 3,60 francs and 4,20 francs. The Swiss People’s Party (SVP) thought this was too much, but their interjection was denied by 81 votes to 13.

Part of the counter arguments were that additional benefits should be provided for guests that make their stay here worth the money. These included plans for a guest pass with diverse price reductions and free admissions. Thanks to additional revenue, the current “mobility ticket”, which since 1999 has allowed hotel guests to use public transport for free, should be reworked into such a pass.

The SVP also had no chance with their demand to explicitly include camping sites in this law revision. There are currently no such places on cantonal territory. The demand was denied with 23 votes against 70 votes.

Basel initiatives giving equal rights to disabled people approved

Both Basels have approved constitutional initiatives that call for people with disabilities to have equal rights to access all areas of life.

The initiative “Für eine kantonale Behindertengleichstellung” (For cantonal equal opportunities for disabled people) was submitted with 3,417 valid signatures in the canton of Basel-Stadt, it was stated in Wednesday’s cantonal paper. The popular demand was launched by the forum for disabled people of the Basel region.

According to the State Office, an equal initiative was successfully approved with 1,759 valid signatures in the canton of Baselland. This was published in the official register today.

The initiatives demand an equal new article in the constitutions of both Basels. This article should contractually guarantee to allow people with disabilities (if applicable in economic terms) to have access to work, education, leisure, communication, mobility, and living space. They should also have equal access to buildings, facilities, institutions, and publicly available services.