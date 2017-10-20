Local News Summary of October, 20th

Muttenz tram accident: the day after

A council is calling for safety improvements at a busy junction after an accident in which 37 people were injured.

The Muttenz Municipal Council wants the canton to deal with the traffic problem at the Rennbahn junction following two accidents there last Wednesday.

In the first crash, a taxi and a scooter collided. As the police were dealing with this incident, a lorry unexpectedly drove straight ahead instead of turning left at the junction and collided head-on with the side of a passing tram.

A total of 21 people had to undergo medical treatment at the scene and a further 16 were taken to hospital. The lorry and tram driver were among the injured. The tram, the tracks and overhead lines were also severely damaged in the crash. The tram was towed away on Thursday afternoon – trams were commuting normally again from 3.30pm.

Muttenz municipality council wants changes

The consequences of the accident are serious, according to the local council. The Rennbahn junction in Muttenz is an accident blackspot. Since its redesign in 2014, there have been 15 accidents at the junction. When considering the severity and the number of victims, the tram accident last Wednesday is the worst so far.

Muttenz councillor Roger Börlin said that the junction was a problem, adding: "things cannot continue in such a way.” Because the accident happened on cantonal streets, the municipality of Muttenz now needs to look for a solution along with the canton, he stated further.

Basel Transport Services (BVB) spokesperson Benjamin Schmid did not confirm how many people were on the tram when the accident happened. “We apologise for the trouble caused and thank the public for their understanding,” he said.

With regards to the damaged tram tracks on line 14, the effects of the crash are substantial – even though replacement buses were put in place quickly after the accident. The Baselland police have confirmed that most of the victims have already been released from hospital.

Unearthed masts, twisted tracks

There is so far no concrete information available about the extent of damage. However, BVB spokesperson Benjamin Schmid told barfi.ch: “The number of people injured as well as of the damage to tram, infrastructure as well as overhead lines and tram tracks, is severe. We can definitely say this much.” One of the overhead line masts had been ripped out of the ground, Mr Schmid added. “A new provisory mast has been installed for now. Then, the overhead lines had to be readjusted. The tram tracks also sustained heavy damage from the crash. On Wednesday evening, twisted rail rods were replaced, and he tracks were grinded down or welded where necessary.”

In total, around 15 metres of tram tracks as well as the railroad crossing had to be replaced. The damaged tram was pushed up to St Jakob Park on Thursday and then towed to the depot at Wiesenplatz. According to Baselland police, the exact circumstances of the accident are currently under investigation by specialists of the police force as well as the public prosecution of Baselland.

Baselland cantonal parliament increases contribution for GP training

Baselland will have more money for GP training in the future. The cantonal parliament yesterday approved an increase of its annual contribution for the junior GP support programme, from 45,000 to 270,000 Swiss francs.

The cantonal parliament unanimously granted a total of 810,000 francs for the years 2018 to 2020. With this additional money, two additional half-year positions for GP trainees can be created, according to the parliament bill. That way, the canton of Baselland can co-finance seven GP internships per year from 2018 to 2020.

The canton of Baselland started its support programme for GP trainees in 2009. As the bill states, the increase of contribution aims (among other goals) to counteract the impending lack of affordable basic healthcare.