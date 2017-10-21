Local News Summary of October, 21st

Attempted robbery in broad daylight in front of Basel's main post office

The police have released a description of a man who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in front of Basel's main post office on Thursday afternoon. A 69-year-old woman was attacked by a man in Rüdengasse in broad daylight at 12.45pm after withdrawing cash from a bank. According to early investigations by the criminal police of the prosecution, the woman had withdrawn several thousand Swiss francs at a bank in Kleinbasel and took the tram to Marktplatz before walking to the post office. As she walked in front of the post office, she was approached by a stranger who threatened her with a weapon. The man then made a failed attempt to rip her bag from her before running off towards Marktplatz. An immediate police search for the man remained unsuccessful. The police presume the woman had been observed by the perpetrator as she withdrew money from the bank.

Wanted: Unknown man, aged between 40-50 years old, around 175cm tall, with darkish skin, short hair, thin moustache, a round head, and a solid build. At the time, the man was wearing jeans and a dark long-sleeved jumper. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Basel-Stadt’s prosecution under the phone number 061 267 71 11 or go to the nearest police station.

City centre protection in Basel by registration number recognition instead of bollards

Access to the city centre of Basel is to be regulated virtually instead of physically: The Grand Council has passed an initiative by the Green Party for an electronic recognition system for number plates. The government was ready to take the initiative, but the Swiss People's Party (SVP) objected. The initiative gave details about similar systems in Dutch cities, in which authorised cars such as ambulances would not face delays and expensive physical constructions such as bollards were obsolete. This was easier to achieve and less expensive. The police would be able to focus on core tasks, the initiative said. The initiative hinted at a system already accepted by the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt for recognising number plates. The automatic nature of issuing fines makes this very efficient. After the third offense, repeat offenders lose interest in receiving continuous fines. The border guards already use such recognition systems. A member of the Green Party spoke up for the system and mentioned simple, short-term electronic authorisations for the virtual system. In an emergency situation, bollards wouldn't hold back a lorry, she said.

Terror danger as an argument

The SVP argued that physical obstacles can hold back terrorists from gaining access to busy and popular places. It would be enough to improve the cumbersome registration for bollard systems. A member of SVP warned against the digital mercilessness of the government. The Christian Democratic People’s Party (CVP) doubted that cameras would be enough to stop unauthorised cars. A member of CVP expressed objections referring to data protection. The Social Democrats (SP) were in favour of examining the initiative but opted mostly for more bollards. They would be cheaper and easier - especially in the context of expected legal challenges over fines, some members said. Everyone would understand a bollard, and nothing further needed be understood. A member of the Green Party however emphasised that the two systems wouldn't exclude each other. Those behind the initiative supported this opinion.

In the end, the initiative was passed, with 64 to 22 votes. Besides the left-wing parties, the Liberal Democrats (LDP), a majority of Liberals (FDP) and also the Green Liberals voted for it. Generally, such initiatives must be examined by the government and the government must then submit a report.

The bollards at Spalenberg caught fire a few days ago and had to be repaired. See the report by barfi.ch.

Syngenta renews agreement with USAID

Agro-chemical company Syngenta has renewed its agreement with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The agreement aims to support the cooperation for development in agriculture and food security in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Existing partnerships and alliances should be developed and newly established, according to a release issued on Friday. The cooperation was set up in 2013. Cooperation aiming at promoting research and development activities and the knowledge of farmers, especially smallholders, plays an important role. This would increase agricultural efficiency, the statement said.