Local News Summary of October, 22nd

Predigerhof restaurant and farm given new life

The Predigerhof restaurant and farm on Bruderholz has a long tradition as a popular destination for walkers in the Basel region. However, the restaurant has been closed for two years, and the farming buildings lie empty. The premises is up for sale. Now, the firm Predigerhof Ltd has been established to acquire the place. In September, initiators and project managers Barbara Buser and Felix Köstler announced their plans and ideas for the premises. One of the core goals is the reopening of the country inn as a rustic restaurant with local products. Bacon on a wooden board, farmer’s bread, apple cider, and syrup for the children will be on the daily menu again. A collaboration with the “Unser Bier” brewery has also been arranged. Ideas include a country inn, sharing knowledge about traditional conservation methods, providing information on how to look after small animals, and offering leisure opportunities for grown-ups and children. The proect managers say a number of jobs should also be created. The Bürgerspital Basel will also work alongside the managers of the Predigerhof.

To make the acquisition of the Predigerhof easier, a public company was founded. The price for the premises is 2,1 million Swiss francs and is expected to be financed through stocks and loans. The founders of the company have signed an advance contract and provided 100,000 francs up front. The company is aiming for a non-profit status. All managerial duties are being carried out voluntarily. The stocks and loans have an interest rate of one per cent per year, to be paid in the form of restaurant vouchers. The Predigerhof is expected to be sold on 31 December, and it should open for restaurant business in early 2018.

FC Basel re-enters league mode again and wins 2:1

FC Zurich and Basel, numbers 2 and 3 in the Swiss football Super League, had the chance to increase their pressure on leader YB with two home victories on Saturday. FC Zurich and Grasshoppers club (GC) met for their 248th match at Letzigrund stadium, which resulted in 4:0 to the Grasshoppers. The game was particularly interesting because first-league newcomers, FC Zurich, are pursuing Super League leaders, the Young Boys (Bern). At the same time, the Grasshoppers have so far already played well in their five league matches under trainer Murat Yakin. The first season showdown between GC and Zurich in the first round had ended in a clear 2:0 victory for the superb FCZ. This was not the case anymore last evening with the 4:0 win for GC. During the past weeks, GC generally seemed to be steadier; goalie Heinz Lindner did not miss any balls in two preceding matches (3:0 in Lugano, 0:0 against Basel). Trainer Murat Yaking saw this as a good start. “Now, we need to show more effort in the game to win matches.” Mr Yakin expected an intense match. “The player who can profit from the first mistake certainly has a big advantage,” he stated. After the slip-up of the Young Boys in Lausanne before the seasonal break, the FC Zurich needed only two points to catch up with the leaders, YB. Despite being good friends, the mantra of Zurich’s trainer Uli Forte during an interview with GC coach Murat Yakin was therefore clear: “We want to dig our heels in and work our way upwards.” Nevertheless, he thought that the Grasshoppers had clearly improved. “They are in good shape and lie in wait for counter-attacks.”

Wicky’s warning

FC Basel trainer Raphael Wicky would never use the term “compulsory task” when faced with a league competitor. Still, FC Thun (who ended up with a draw in its last three matches against FCB) did not pose much of a problem for Wicky’s players. Basel won Saturday's match 2:1. The FC Basel had struggled after its last two Champions League games this season: The Cup match in Chiasso (after facing Manchester United) ended in a laborious 1:0 while the game against GC in the Super League (after the FCB had won against Benfica Lissabon with 5:0) ended in a goalless draw. It was therefore not a surprise that Raphael Wicky warned: “After Europa-Cup games, it is particularly difficult. We absolutely need to do more work – the Super League remains the most important competition.” However, he also did not see it as a problem that the FCB players returned to Basel on Thursday evening at the late hour of 10pm – not even 45 hours before their match against Thun. “We just used the time differently than in other away matches. The players could get enough sleep and recover in their hotel rooms while the second group trained for the Thun match in Moscow prior to the flight back.”