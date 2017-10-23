Local News Summary of October, 23rd

Father and son injured in assault following FCB game

The police are looking for witnesses after a young man was seriously injured after Saturday's football match between FC Basel and FC Thun. His father also suffered minor injuries during the assault.

The two men, aged 29 and 56 and from Berlin, were assaulted by a number of people as they left the St. Jakob Park stadium at around 9pm.

According to the criminal police of the prosecution, the men were visiting the city and attended the football game with colleagues who come from Basel. Apparently, some FC Basel fans discovered that the two men came from Berlin, although they were not dressed in the colours of Berlin football team, Hertha BSC.

As the two men left the stadium they were suddenly attacked near the event platform in Sector D and punched to the ground by around a dozen attackers, four of whom were masked. The victims were kicked to their heads and upper bodies. The father suffered less serious injuries than his son, who had to be rushed to hospital for treatment. The culprits ran off in an unknown direction a short time later. An immediate police search was unsuccessful.

These people are allegedly FCB fans who were wearing dark clothes with FCB logos on them. Anyone with information about this information should contact the criminal police of the prosecution on the telephone number 061 267 71 71 or go to their nearest police station.

Premiere of Giuseppe Verdi's «La Traviata» in Theater Basel

Giuseppe Verdi's «La Traviata» requires a magnificent trio of singers and a subtle conductor. Only then is the performance a musical highlight and one can overlook the rather unconvincing directing – just how it is with the premiere at Theater Basel.

The glamorous life – and more importantly the miserable death – of the legendary Parisian courtesan Violetta Valéry is the story behind Giuseppe Verdi's «La Traviata», which was first performed in Venice in 1853. It belongs to the most frequently played operas in the world. All directors have the challenge of finding a new approach or at least a new illustration of the touching fate of the Lady of the Camellias. A fate which those days would not be unique on an opera stage – but in those days, it was a modern topic in terms of society, individually, and in medical terms.

The tragic end of Violetta Valéry, which was earmarked by tuberculosis, has been depicted in many variations: A giant clock whose hands are moving relentlessly is an obvious symbol for the quickly consumed time which the protagonist has left.

In another, her last moments with a lover who returned too late are shown as a delirious mirage. The dying scene has already been anticipated in the overture, which renders the opera somehow as a memory of the fatally ill woman.

American director Daniel Kramer shows the fatally ill woman as her own gravedigger who literally digs a grave. Through this, he wanted to show that Violetta is not primarily a victim of a hedonistic, hypocritical society but a sex worker who consequently follows her path to the bitter end, as he wrote in the programme.

From the contemporary point of view of self-sacrifice and one lover foregoing another, this could be a valuable interpretation or even a societal utopia. However, Dumas and Verdi tell another story – which actually does not seem to be old-fashioned concerning the reality of how women are treated.

But back to the opera stage: After the ethereal, unreal prelude – conductor Titus Engel usually chooses slow tempos and makes colours and shades shine wonderfully! – the curtain rises and offers a view on a semi-circle of a cluttered interior equipment in black and white (stage design by Lizzie Clachan). On the platform in the middle one can see turning sofas, niches for snuggling, and «toys» which obviously serve an unbridled fun-loving society. Mirrors, Perspex discs, chrome, light chains, and plastic – a tastelessly cluttered swinger-club from the seventies. Also the conventionally frivolous costumes are sensual; suspenders and corsets as an expression of wicked passion.

Later in the opera the stage becomes increasingly minimalistic. The withdrawal into the countryside is epitomised by an empty room with flowerbeds and a swinging love nest hanging on four wire cables. Here, Alfredo can plant a symbolic camellia-tree which he brutally uproots after an alleged breach of fidelity. Here, Violetta has to cut up the carpet of grass after Germont's cynical demand – in anticipation of her grave. In the last scene, the already mentioned mattress epitomises a graveyard and the contrasting carnival becomes to a grotesque All Soul's Day ritual on the cemetery.

Top singers

Pavel Valuzhyn mimes the role as Alfredo in his beige-grey suit as a foreigner in this demimonde, as an unfashionable, naive man. The audience focused on him however due to his relaxed and shining tenor, and his natural acting.

And the focus was also on Corinne Winters in her «virgin»-like white and lavish headdress (costumes by Esther Bialas) in the role of Violetta. She also meets all expectations on her role: A Traviata who achieves glittering coloraturas, intimate lyrical parts, extrovert self-expression, and bitter pain with grand and touching intensity.

The third person in this fatal triangle is Alfredo's father Germont, sung by Ivan Inverardi: An impressive appearance also with his mighty baritone. Together with the well-sounding choir, the three singers create moving moments especially where they are within themselves without any scenic effort.

Drawing competition «Your comic becomes a poster!» in the Comix-Shop Basel

Posters of four winning comics will decorate Basel's city-centre starting in late October.

The opening and award ceremony of a drawing competition took place at Comix-Shop in Basel on Saturday afternoon.

A private viewing and awards ceremony of the drawing competition «Dein Comic wird zum Plakat» (your comic will become a poster) was held on Saturday afternoon at the Comix-Shop Basel. The theme for the comic competition was neighbours and the artists had to write a story around this topic. It produced a variety of great comics with original stories in reference to Basel. They were judged in the following categories: children, amateurs and professionals, and an audience prize was determined by online voting. The following participants were declared the winners:

Children's category: Mo Hayoz

Amateur category: Walter Steffek

Professional category: Aline & Francine Rotzetter

Audience award: Sadriu Rezarta

As well as displaying the winning comic in a larger format, the creations of all the other artists are also available to view.

The submissions to the drawing competition will be on display at Comix-Shop Basel until 21st November.