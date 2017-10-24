Local News Summary of October, 24th

Woman hit by car on pedestrian crossing in Muttenz

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Muttenz on Sunday morning.go

According to current investigations by Baselland police, the accident happened as a 70-year-old driver approached the Warteck roundabout in Prattelerstrasse at around 6.30am.

As the man went to enter the roundabout, he apparently did not see a woman who was on the pedestrian crossing at the time.

The 55-year-old pedestrian sustained severe injuries after being struck by the car head-on. She was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

Gas leak in Lörrach: trains between Basel and Germany disrupted for two hours

Trains between Lörrach Hauptbahnhof and Basel-Badischer Bahnhof/Weil am Rhein were stopped two hours on Saturday following a gas leak.

An underground gas pipe at Schillerstrasse in Lörrach had broken and was leaking, the German police confirmed on Monday. People reported a smell of gas shortly after noon. As a result, the street was cleared of all traffic and several buildings were evacuated for safety reasons. This procedure also included the nearby railway line.

According to the police, the railway route between Lörrach Museum Burghof and Lörrach Stetten did not operate during the evacuation and work to repair the gas pipe. It meant that trains were only running between Lörrach Bahnhof and Zell im Wiesental. The SBB train company, which is responsible for this route, informed their customers about the changes.

The two routes from Lörrach Hauptbahnhof to Badischer Bahnhof Basel and to Weil am Rhein run through the affected area. As a result, replacement buses were operating on the route until the railway service was re-opened to traffic after the leaking pipe was repaired at 2pm. The incident stopped a total of eight train connections from running.