Local News Summary of October, 25th

Basel government still regards Scientology as a religion

Scientology remains a “religious community” in Basel, according to the government. One Swiss People’s Party (SVP) member of the Grand Council had called for the organisation to be classified as a “company”, forcing it to have its religious cross removed. However, the government said this would not be possible.

The government asked the Grand Council on Tuesday to ignore an initiative, put forward by Michel Rusterholz, on the grounds that his demand was “contrary to the rule of law and the principle of the neutrality of the government in terms of religion”.

Mr Rusterholz demanded an adjustment of the transgression of the criminal law, the removal of the cross on the façade of the Scientology headquarters and a classification of Scientology as a “trading company” rather than as a “religious community”. Scientology had established a “Flag Org”, a kind of headquarters in a property at Burgfelderstrasse.

For years, Scientology has been under public surveillance in Basel. Politicians and citizen groups have on several occasions called for either its re-classification or for the organisation to be banned outright. All attempts have failed, however.

Mini-harvest for viticulturists of the region due to frost in April

The wine year 2017 is one of good quality but poor quantity. Following a late frost in April which caused widespread damage to grape vines in the region, a burst of early warm summer weather helped the grapes to recover and prosper better than expected. However, at the end of the season, only a fifth of the average amount could be harvested.

For viticulturists in northwest Switzerland, the year 2017 is a “year to forget” in terms of quantity, according to Andreas Buser, vineyard commissioner from the agricultural centre of Baselland in Ebenrain. According to a statement released on Tuesday, the harvest started at the end of August and was finished early in mid-October due to the poor quantity.

After a dry winter and the comparatively warm temperatures at the start of the year the grapevines sprouted early. However, hard frost in mid-April, together with snow and wind, froze most of the blossoms. It was only when warm temperatures returned in May that most grapevines sprouted again; but the fruit ripened inconsistently.

With this, not even the warmest spring/summer since records began in 1864 could help, since the entire year remained dry. The frost damage increased the grazing pressure on the remaining fruit – birds, deer, wasps etc. had less than usual to eat and fought for the grapes.

Exotic shine

This year’s grape harvest provided around 180 tons which were collected from the 134,5 hectares of grape vines in the region. The ten-year average lies at around 788 tons, in comparison to last year when 868 tons could be expected. The result is a record-low yield of 135 grams of grapes per square metre, in comparison to an average of 500 grams.

A total of 119 tons of red wine grapes and 61 tons of white wine grapes were harvested respectively. The quality is at least comparably expected to be very good with the main regional species Blauburgunder and Riesling-Silvaner. The fructose worth of the grapes amounts to an average of 90 and 79 Oechsle degree (sugar content).

Some vineyards in the region have produced surprising acreage yields, up to seven times the year’s average. The partially low numbers make the data difficult to interpret, due to site-specific factors and vagueness, according to Andreas Buser.

A notable positive exception is the white Nobling, which can be pressed into a dry sparkling wine. This reached a return of 815 g/m2 with 85 Oechsle degrees. Thanks to late-budding varieties the secondary blossoming survived better than the others. Because of this, a total of a ton was harvested, especially in Biel-Benken.

"I have not received many standing ovations in my career"

The last appearance of Marco Chiudinelli at the Swiss Indoors in Basel brought about great emotion. The 36-year-old tennis player bid farewell in a clear defeat, although it was what he had wanted.

Roger Federer could also not supress his tears as Marco Chiudinelli hugged him in his lap of honour. He was and is a good friend, whom he had played with when they were both youngsters on the court, and at weekends he competed with him in gaming saloons. They experienced so many adventures together, he said. “Hanging around in bars or in discos was never our thing,” Mr Chiudinelli said, adding that even now, neither of them are good dancers.

It was not only the embrace with Federer which was emotional. The entire evening was an emotional up and down for Chiudinelli, also before the match against Robin Haase when, according to a statement, he felt it was different to a normal match day. At the start of the match he began to feel nervous. “It was not an easy game,” the 36-year-old said. “Physically I was not quite up to the mark because of problems in the last week. But at least we were able to offer the audience something in the second set.”

Chiudinelli was not at all happy about his performance. The positive emotions however prevailed after the match point by Haase: When Heinz Günthardt interviewed him on court, when a video with the highlights of his career were shown, and when the audience paid tribute to him with a standing ovation for several minutes, he thanked his friends and family in the audience for their support. The organisers had made it possible for him to invite his best friends and loved ones so he could play his last big game in front of them.

Speaking later, Chiudinelli said that in his life he had rarely experienced a standing ovation. He said it felt like he had achieved a big victory which he could not immediately understand. “But it's an unbelievable feeling and I am simply just grateful,” he said. He said the semi-finals in 2009 in Basel against Federer and his triumph in the Davis Cup 2014 were his biggest successes. He added that there were also memorable moments which were hardly noticed by the public - his first victory at a future-tournament and a win at the US Open in New York against Michail Juschni, which brought tears to his eyes when he was in the locker room after the match.

Chiudinelli insisted however that he would not abandon his racket forever. He will play a doubles game in Basel and in November he will play an inter-club tournament in France. “But for me it was a farewell tonight,” he said.