Local News Summary of October, 26th

Pilot project for traffic lights at Elsässerstrasse/Hüningerstrasse junction

Controversial plans for a new traffic system for Basel have been discussed over the past few weeks. Before this concept can be realised, the Office for Mobility will launch a pilot project in the coming months. The tests are being conducted to see whether the planned measures will have the desired effect on traffic.

In the first test, the time when the traffic light at the Elsässerstrasse/Hüningerstrasse junction stays green will at times be shortened in the future. That way, traffic entering the city should head towards Voltaplatz in intervals instead of more continuously. The goal of this test is to relocate traffic jams from residential areas into less problematic areas. In addition, the traffic flow at Voltaplatz and Lothringerplatz should be improved by the measures.

The pilot project at the Elsässerstrasse/Hüningerstrasse junction started yesterday. Specifically, traffic moving towards the city will be held back in the mornings between 6.30am and 9.30am, and can travel over Voltaplatz only in intervals. The pilot project will hopefully show whether the desired effect on traffic can be achieved with this adjustment of traffic light times. Traffic jams should be relocated from residential quarters to less built up areas near the border. That way, the traffic flow at Voltaplatz and Lothringerplatz should also improve. Trams and buses can drive across Voltaplatz without delay and both drivers as well as cyclists and pedestrians need to wait less at traffic lights.

The shorter green light phases at Elsässerstrasse/Hüningerstrasse will not impede public transport since buses and trams have their own lanes there. The computer-assisted simulations conducted by the Office for Mobility prior to the pilot project show that the measures should also have no negative effects for the junction at Schlachthofstrasse. Car drivers coming from France have the additional possibility to get onto the motorway via Schlachthofstrasse and to enter Kleinbasel or Basel Ost that way.

The Office for Mobility will observe the traffic flow during the first weeks of the pilot project and will optimise the control if needed. From the knowledge gained by the pilot project, the overall traffic concept plans for Basel will be analysed, developed further, and realised if feasible.

The planned traffic concept was discussed several times and has caused some controversy over the past few weeks. The Office for Construction and Traffic emphasises that this is still an internal paper which shows possibilities to regulate traffic more easily and to relocate jams into less problematic areas of Basel. However, no concrete measures have so-far been taken. Many cities in the world have successfully introduced such reworked traffic concepts already, among them Zurich and Bern, according to the department.

Basel Cantonal Bank gains top rank in climate protection ranking

In the Climate Change Ranking 2017 of the international organisation CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the Basel Cantonal Bank (BKB) has achieved a Climate Scoring result of “A”. As last year, the BKB is therefore in a top position among banks not just in Switzerland but worldwide.

The London-based non-profit organisation CDP evaluates the climate protection performances of thousands of companies each year. In 2017, the CDP again gave the BKB a top mark for its climate report and its measures to ensure climate protection. The BKB is only one of three banks in Switzerland with this status.

The BKB is lauded for the thoroughness and transparency of its climate report. In addition, the CDP also acknowledges the bank’s precise measures to reduce emissions. All of the bank’s energy demands are met by renewable energy sources and implemented major measures to reduce energy usage during the renovations of its administrative buildings. The BKB also offers a large range of sustainable investment products to its customers. The investment strategy of these products meets the needs of the risks of climate change.

CDP creates surveys of environmental and climate-related data for more than 6,000 publicly listed companies worldwide. This data is assessed and used for the business analysis by investors who represent financial assets worth more than 100 trillion US dollars. Thanks to the Paris Climate Treaty, the relevance of climate-related risks and chances continues to become increasingly important for investors. With the data surveys by CDP, investors can focus on assets that pose fewer risks for climate change.