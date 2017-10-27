Local News Summary of October, 27th

City becomes a giant hotel: Professional self-renting with Basel Tourismus

The popularity of Airbnb in Basel is obvious. During the big fares especially, flats around the area become lucrative hotel rooms. Basel Tourismus now wants to engage in this.

Those spending a night in a Basel Airbnb will soon have to pay a guest tax just like in a normal hotel, after the Grand Council passed the revision of the guest tax law with 88 votes to 2, it comes into force on 1st January next year.

However, it won‘t mean a bigger effort for Baslers who rent out their apartments, according to Daniel Egloff, director of Basel Tourism. “We work closely together with Airbnb in Berlin. The tax will be accounted automatically on the platform,” he said.

Guests so far had to pay 3,50 Swiss francs per night on top of the room cost. From 1st January 2018, the tax will cost approximately 4 francs. The canton expects to earn an additional income of between 200,000 and 300,000 francs through the additional amount.

But that‘s not all. Following the decision, Basel Tourismus has already started to plan for the future. Airbnb should receive more support. “We plan a service package for the operators,” Mr Egloff said. “For example, we plan a key service at our information desks. Landlords can put their keys there and the tenants can pick them up at arrival.” Through this, the office of Basel Tourismus will become a reception for a massive, decentralised hotel across Basel. Other elements, which are so far unknown, will also be part of the service package, but “this is still at the planning stage,” according to Mr Egloff, who added that it made sense to include the Airbnb guests since they make up five per cent of all lodgings.

Basel Card for everyone

Starting in 2018, all guests lodging in a hotel or a BnB will receive a Basel Card on arrival, which includes advantages such as cheaper entries into museums, free journeys on public transport, and a ride on the ferries. Up to now, visitors have paid 20 francs per day for it, but in the future the card will be free: “By raising the guest tax we can offer this for free. The surplus income will flow into an account from which the price reductions will be paid,” said Mr Egloff. Last summer, this business model was tested and approved. A definitive conclusion can only be drawn at the end of 2018, he said. “We consider next year as a test period.”

The biggest difficulties could be the losses for the museums. “We expect that not all tourists will really use all opportunities of the Basel Card.” The account will be alimented by the tax but not used by everyone. “Like this we can equalise the difference among those involved. First surveys also show that many have visited a museum which wasn‘t originally planned, due to the card.”

For Basel Tourismus the card has an additional positive effect. Since the name, country of origin, and the age of the guest are registered in the future, it would be possible to find out which age groups are interested in what, but Mr Egloff reassured this was not a breach of privacy rules. “Don‘t worry, we have already discussed matters with the Basler data protection officer,” he said. Such surveys have not been possible so far.

Basel dismantles fixed radar units to replace them with brand new devices

A short moment of happiness for speeders in Basel. The police are to dismantle its stationary radars across the entire city. However, the city will not be a haven for speeding drivers for long, since a number of new modern devices will soon replace them.

Basel‘s radar traps are too old and are continuously replaced, according to the police. Officers have already dismantled several devices, including the one at Feldbergstrasse. It is a short moment of relief for radar-haters: On the known roads they can forget about getting a friendly smile for a moment.

The purchase of new devices has been passed by the Grand Council. New devices have been bought for 2,7 million francs. Five new stationary devices will be placed in the city, five new semi-stationary ones and three new mobile radars.

More insecurity for speeders

The new devices won‘t be any kinder to speeding drivers, however. On the contrary: The police will own three semi-stationary devices instead of only one. And they will often be placed in residential areas in tempo 30 zones, as well as on straight roads. Anywhere where drivers regularly break the speed limit or where it is especially dangerous for residents and children.

The map for stationary radar devices is still valid. But more often it would not be clear which ones are operating and which ones aren‘t. The advantage: The insecurity keeps drivers cautious even if the box is empty. Further positions of mobile devices will not be published.

Brawl on Barfi ends with severe facial injuries for man

The police are looking for witnesses after a 29-year-old man suffered severe facial injuries after a brawl on Barfüsserplatz at the weekend. The man had to be rushed to the emergency unit at the hospital by ambulance.

The fight broke out in the early hours of last Sunday morning in front of Rio-Bar, the Basel prosecution said on Thursday. After a verbal argument a man, who was accompanied by five people, attacked the victim and punched him to the ground.

The perpetrator and others then kicked the 29-year-old man, who was lying on the floor, and threw chairs from the bar at one of his friends. They then ran off. An immediate manhunt was unsuccessful. Witnesses are asked to contact their nearest police station.