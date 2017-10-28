Local News Summary of October, 28th

Successful KULT bakery soon to open in St. Johann as well

The almost 300-year-old KULT bakery at Riehentorstrasse has grown bigger, and will soon open a new branch in St Johann.

Just under two years ago, two young, innovative, and maybe slightly crazy people opened up the oldest bakery in Basel. A total of 350 contributors helped to launch the project on the website wemakeit.ch. Landlord Bruno Kopp also offered major support. He provided the premises for a very small rental fee as well as ovens and other material needed for baking at a small cost. The at times exotic products of the KULT bakery quickly became very popular – by now, its breads and rolls are also sold in the Globus supermarket.

Founders Lea Gessler and Leon Heinz can now extend their project thanks to a lot of work and a well-functioning concept. The company’s success should be continued with a “big sister” which will open soon in St Johann. The former “Einkaufs Spass” clothes shop at Elsässerstrasse 43, will be turned into a bakery, with everything produced by hand – be it jam or cake bases.

The chairs are still standing on the large table, but in the future guests will have brunch, lunch, or simply enjoy a coffee there. It was gift of the Society for the Good and Charitable in Basel (GGG).

The premises at Riehentorstrasse have become too small for the founders and their team of 30 people. The bakery, which mainly bakes bread, will continue in this manner in the future. Cakes, brunches, and workshops will also be on offer at the new store at Elsässerstrasse. This will also include small concerts and matinees. “We are going to test the limits of the new oven,” Leon Heinz said, with a smile. An oven with a self-contained exhaust air pipe was one of the demands of the local authorities – cooking is not allowed in the new bakery. Eggs, soups, or roasted granola for the muesli are to be made with the same device as the baked goods.

Leon Heinz lives near Elsässerstrasse and became aware of the new premises through a leaflet pinned to the door of the original bakery. Soon, they reached an agreement with the landlord, and a building application was handed in last December. Looking at the premises today, it is clear why the team wanted this place for their new shop. The large main room is bright and friendly. Three close friends of the team, who are graphic designers, have hung small drawings on a wall.

The team also established a collaboration with the “Pippo” butchery next door. The “Pippo im Schlafrock” (a sausage in a puff pastry) is one of the new KULT creations. And besides the popular sourdough workshop, further bakery courses will also be offered. This will include a workshop on how to make butter croissants or Christmas cookies. Those who baked the “Rosa Pfeffernuss” recipe from last year will know how tasty the Christmas cookies made by KULT are. We are certain that the “Weggli mit Loch” will soon leave their test phase and become no less than equal to their other name – bagel.

The expansion’s success seems to be guaranteed. Of course, the bakers of KULT are aiming for a different goal. But honestly, didn’t Apple begin with a small production company as well? And what tastes better: an iPhone from Cupertino or the eggs from KULT?

The opening of the new KULT bakery takes place on Saturday, 4November, at 8am, at Elsässerstrasse 43. Visitors are welcome to enjoy music, t-shirt printing, an architectural tour, and a tombola.

Both KULT bakeries will be open from Tuesday to Sunday.

David Alder and Basil Thüring to temporarily take over management of Natural History Museum Basel

The Natural History Museum of Basel will not receive new directors for the moment. The two provisional managers, David Alder and Basil Thüring, will take over as co-directors next year. This provision will last until the new museum building in St Johann is finished.

Economist David Alder, born in 1971, and geoscientist Basil Thüring, born in 1972, already are in the management committee of the museum. They took over the general management from former director Christian Meyer, who retired after 16 years.

Government president Elisabeth Ackermann told the media on Friday that the two provisional directors were doing “great work so far”.

Mr Alder and Mr Thüring will take over the co-direction of the Natural History Museum as of January. Part of their job is also the planning of the new building. Mrs Ackermann lauded the “established professional expertise” of the well-connected duo. Both of them will probably apply for a permanent directorial position and have good chances at getting the job, she said.

Preferred directors declined position

The search for a definite successor to Mr Meyer has remained unsuccessful. The application committee had 31 applicants and three direct enquiries. They chose an ideal applicant for the first round of interview, but this person declined the talk. The committee then invited four probable applicants for an interview in the second round, but the best choice also dropped out due to “personal reasons”.

This led to a tertiary plan of a provisional management. Liberal Democrat Heiner Vischer, president of the museum commission, called this an “excellent solution”. The job profile had been very complex, he stated. For example, the new museum manager should not be older than 55 years of age due to the new building project.

Mr Vischer said that “ideally, every museum has one prominent head,” one that provides representation and leadership. As soon as the new building is finished, the museum situation can be assessed anew. Sonja Kuhn, provisional manager of the cultural office of Basel-Stadt, stated that it is not unusual for a museum to have interim directors. Even the director of the Kunstmuseum Basel, Josef Helfenstein, has a temporary position.

Back and forth about new building

The 190-million-franc project for St Johann is planned as a new home for the State Archive and the Natural History Museum. However, the project is currently hanging in the balance due to the lack of a real museum strategy. The Grand Council had threatened the government with a strike for museum business, which could also affect the planned new construction.

Mrs Ackermann plans to present the new museum strategy by the end of this year. It is eagerly anticipated because many museums have to cut back on funding. The Kunstmuseum, one of the main museums financed by the state, lost a lot of money due to its expensive new building. Thus, it remains unclear whether the opening of the new Natural History Museum in 2022 will actually happen according to plan.

Mrs Ackermann remains confident: If the new construction would not happen, she says, provisional solutions would have to be found both for the Natural History Museum and the State Archive. Due to necessary renovations and conversions, the two venues may have to be moved somewhere else.

Continued renown

With its collection of 7,7 million objects ranging form palaeontology to zoology, the Natural History Museum of Basel welcomes about 100,000 visitors and 1,300 school classes per year. Mrs Ackermann said that only a new building would provide “adequate conditions” for exhibitions with international renown.

Also, the government president said she does not want people to see the provisional directors of the museum as a general sign for the structural challenges of the Basel museums: “This choice has nothing to do with the museum strategy.”

Structure plan revision for Basel should create more workspaces and living space

Basel needs more space to grow because its economy is booming: A structure plan revision presented on Friday should provide space for about 30,000 new workspaces and 20,000 additional citizens until 2035.

In the city canton with its 37 square kilometres, free spaces are hard to find. However, Basel is far from being finished, head of construction and traffic Hans-Peter Wessels said to the media on Friday. With a “balanced overall strategy”, the government aims to increase attractiveness and life quality within the established spaces.

This balance is also based on ecological grounds. The revision plan aims to create additional workspaces and living space: this is to counteract too much commuter traffic. So-called transformation areas offer the most potential for such a development in Basel – spaces that were used for work only so far.

Areas including Rosental, Wolf, Outer St Johann, VoltaNord, Klybeck, or Felix Platter offer the biggest potential for Basel’s future. The plans for their conversion are already in the making.

Besides expanding these zones, punctual vertical growth and better usage of existing spaces are key. The government informed at the media conference that this is of major importance to the revision plans.

Taking Baselland into account

The revision plan is also taking into account the development of the neighbouring canton of Baselland and the surrounding countryside. Besides the planned regional suburban railway, the current revision is primarily aimed at the development of residential estate. Environment, agglomeration, and mobility should be realised in the two coming years.

The number of jobs in Basel-Stadt increased far quicker than the number of inhabitants in the past ten years. Currently, the canton has about 190,000 job positions and 198,000 citizens. Whether the additional potential enacted through the revision plan would be realised depends on the economic development and investors, it was stated further.

The draft for the revision plan is now available to the public. The consultation process lasts until 12 January 2018. After this date, the Federal Government also still needs to approve the revision. The revision plan is a planning instrument that operates across several authorities of the canton.