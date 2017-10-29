Local News Summary of October, 29th

A scary night at the museum for 60 children and adults in Basel

Premier for families! The Natural History Museum of Basel held its third ever «night at the museum» for children on Friday evening. This time round, adults could also enjoy the sleepover at the museum.

A total of 38 children aged 5 to 13, accompanied by 22 adults, had a unique night after they arrived at the museum in Augustinergasse on Friday night equipped with sleeping mats, sleeping bags, and toothbrushes. They had to walk along the «illuminated path» through the pitch dark museum on which they encountered various people.

Before the night owls could sit down for the midnight picnic and put themselves to sleep around the whale on the fourth floor of the museum they had to solve different puzzles and find the hidden treasure. At night they were accompanied by quiet whale singing sounds and when they woke up in the early morning they could hear birds singing. They were given breakfast before they returned home.

«In comparison to some adults who missed the luxury of their own beds, most of the children slept so deeply thatthey had to be woken up by their parents,» said Denise Wyniger, project manager for events at the museum, who also spent the night there.

«A night at the museum» made in Basel

A little anecdote to finish: The museum had advertised its evening programmes with a parody of the film «a night at the museum». It received 100'000 clicks within two days of being posted on facebook. It even drew the attention of Century Fox's, the film production company. David Alder, director of the museum, was contacted by staff at Century Fox after being made aware that the film’ company’s famous American logo had been replaced by a Basel crosier. The intro with the Century Fox logo had to be temporarily removed from the video.

Witnesses sought after fire at Robi playground

The police are looking for witnesses after a fire at the Robi playground in Felsplattenstrasse on Friday night. The playground was already closed and there were no children or staff in the building at the time.

Residents called the emergency services at around 7.45pm when they realised that a building at Robi Bachgraben was on fire. When fire fighters and police arrived a short time later, one of the two wooden buildings was completely ablaze. The fire fighters were able to prevent part of the second building from catching fire. The operation took a longer time than expected with the fire only being fully extinguished after 10pm. The damage to the property was extensive. Felsplattenstrasse and Roggenburgerstrasse had to be closed off during the operation.

The cause of the fire is still unclear and is the subject of an investigation by the criminal police of the prosecution. Crews from the professional and voluntary fire brigades, as well as the Basel-Stadt emergency ambulance serviceand the police, took part in the operation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal police of the prosecution Basel-Stadt, on telephone number: 061 267 71 11 or go to the nearest police station.

25-year-old robbed and injured in Basel

A 25-year-old man suffered injuries when he was attacked and robbed in the early hours of Saturday morning in Basel.

The man met another man in a bar in Rebgasse and the two men went to another bar before heading to theMesseplatz where the two had an argument. He was then attacked by the man in front of the Hyperon Hotel and his bag, jacket and wallet were stolen. The thief ran off. A passer-by called the police but a manhunt was unsuccessful.