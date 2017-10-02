Local News Summary of October, 2nd

Trains will pass through Germany again as of today

The train line between Basel and Karlsruhe was reopened today after being closed for passing trains since 12th August.

With a united effort and support from the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), one part of the traffic could be moved to alternative routes. The effects on cargo and passenger traffic during the closure of the Rhine valley line had been significant. Cargo had to be deviated and passengers had to suffer significant journey restrictions. The logistic efforts by all were massive. A spokesman for the SBB said they are “happy” that the Rhine valley line has been reopened on this Monday all way through, which he said promotes a better coordination of international rail traffic in the future.

Due to the interruption of the German railway line near Rastatt, international cargo traffic has been deviated since 12th August. Following the initiative of Andreas Meyer, CEO of the SBB, the top managers of Deutsche Bahn (DB), the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) and the French Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer (SNCF) founded a task-force at CEO level and came to close agreements. Thanks to this international coordination, a part of the rail cargo traffic could use alternative routes during the closure. Instead of around 200 cargo trains using the Rhine valley line, 84 cargo trains circulated on alternative routes.

Enormous logistic challenge for cargo branch

The interruption near Rastatt made clear how important integral planning and coordination is on the crucial north-south route. Thanks to the intense collaboration of European railway companies, traffic on alternative routes could be increased step by step. However it will only become clear over the next few months if cargo displaced to other carriers can find its way back to the railway route. The financial effects cannot at the moment be estimated by the SBB Cargo and SBB Cargo International. The SBB are mostly insured to cover the losses caused by the interruption.

Using Rastatt as a chance for improvements

The railway companies now quickly need to learn their lessons from the event in Rastatt and take the chance to improve international collaboration. SBB Cargo is currently working towards making sure that direct transport (ship–railway–road) is pushed forward at one location. With the three-module container terminal at “Gateway Basel Nord”, the conditions are created to handle goods according to demand. The disruption near Rastatt exemplified how much Switzerland needs a three-modal and flexible terminal in Basel in order to handle international cargo operations (Rotterdam/Antwerpen to Switzerland and Italy); also when it comes to fulfilling future capacity situations.

For SBB Cargo International, the effects of the disruption remain noticeable. Although the significantly more expensive transfer to alternative routes can moved back again, nevertheless the railway cargo traffic will need a longer time to recover from the consequences of the disruption. The SBB are therefore calling for an internationally and European-wide arranged operation and security concept for railways. The strengths of the integrated railway must be deployed quicker and more effectively in the future, a statement from the SBB said. Alternative routes must be defined quicker and the deployment of staff and data exchange must be improved. Also construction sites and track plans must be coordinated better internationally, the SBB are convinced.

Limited passenger traffic on 2th October

The first trains passing all way through started last night from Zurich (EuroNight/Nightjet EN 470/471) as well as in the other direction. From today, customers have to rely on a restricted service due to the restructuring of timetables.

With some services customers will need to change trains at Basel SBB. Train traffic on the German Rhine valley route will fully be taken up starting tomorrow (Tuesday). Since German trains were not available, older SBB replacement trains were used on different domestic lines which had limited comfort for Swiss customers.

The online timetable has been immediately adjusted and timetables from and to Germany can now be fully retrieved. The SBB thank customers in cargo and passenger traffic for their understanding concerning the interruption near Rastatt.

39-year-old man severely injured in attack – police looks for witnesses

A 39-year-old man was attacked and severely injured by four strangers near the Kaserne on Sunday night.

According to early investigations by the criminal police of the prosecution, an employee of the St Tropez restaurant reported that a 39-year-old man went into the premises in Müllheimerstrasse at 1.30am and collapsed due to his severe injuries. The victim said he had been attacked and injured near Kaserne by a stabbing weapon by four Moroccans who spoke Arabic. After receiving first aid at the scene, the man was rushed to the emergency unit at the hospital by an ambulance crew from the rescue team Basel-Stadt. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The exact scene of the crime and details about the perpetrators are yet to be investigated. Also, the reason for the attack remains unknown and is subject to investigations by the criminal police and the institute for forensic medicine. Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal police of the prosecution Basel-Stadt, phone 061 267 71 11 or at the next police station.

Caution: Waldenburgerbahn interrupted for two weeks

No carriages of the Waldenburgerbahn will circulate between Waldenburg and Lampenberg-Ramlinsburg for two weeks.

Due to track works, the line Waldenburg to Lampenberg-Ramlinsburg will be closed for trains from today (Monday) until Friday, 13th October. The service will be replaced by buses. At Lampenberg-Ramlinsburg station passengers can change back onto trains. Information boards are placed at the train stops and the temporary bus stops. The departure times of the train remain the same while the departure times of the buses are slightly altered: