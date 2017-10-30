Local News Summary of October, 30th

Roger Federer wins Basel Swiss Indoors for the eighth time

Roger Federer won Sunday's Basel Swiss Indoors final against Juan Martin Del Potro with 6:7, 6:4, 6:3.

It was the first win for Federer at the final since three years, after he was beaten at his two previous Swiss Indoors final against the Argentinian player in 2012 and 2013.

With this triumph, Federer does not simply expand his position as record winner of the Basel tournament. Thanks to his 95th ATP title – his 8th this year – he has now surpassed Ivan Lendl (94 tournament wins). Only Jimmy Connors (109 wins) remains more successful than the Swiss superstar.

Federer also gained an additional 1,500 points as ATP 2 behind Rafael Nadal.

Scriptorium at Rheinsprung celebrates the art of calligraphy

For Andreas Schenk, it was love at first sight. The calligraphist has been cultivating the “Kunst des Schönschreibens” (calligraphy) in the “HauszumSonnenfroh” at Rheinsprung in Basel for more than 30 years.

The Scriptorium at the Rheinsprung is its own little world. Now and then, the traffic and tram noise from Schifflände takes you back to reality, but in Andreas Schenker’s studio, the fascination of lovely pens, goose quills, and fountain pens remains unbroken. Old scripts hang on the walls, and of course there are also various vellums and writing papers. For Andreas Schenk, it was love at first sight. Once he had seen the Federal Chart (Bundesbrief) in Basel’s Rathaus when he was still a small boy, he immediately fell for calligraphy. He feels very lucky that he can make a living with his research and writing of noble scriptures from past times.

35 years of calligraphy

Calligraphy is the peaceful art of using a quill, he says. Mr Schenk also feels lucky that he could move into the house at the Rheinsprung. He has been working here on scriptures for guilds, weddings, or menus for almost 35 years. He is passionate about finding the perfect typescript, and over the years, he has created a collection of almost 4,000 quills. However, he cannot keep all of them in the small house at the Rheinsprung. The Scriptorium in the timbered house by the retaining wall at the St Martin’s church measures about four square metres in total. Even though it is rather cool and dark, it is named “HauszumSonnenfroh” (House of the happy sun).

Writings for eternity

At most times, it remains quiet in the little Scriptorium – only the subtle scratching of quill on paper can be heard. The 63-year-old Mr Schenk also has a second studio at Farnsburgerstrasse for workshops, where he offers calligraphy courses and works on family trees. “It is a great luck to be able to make a living from this art,” he says. You can watch him creating his “silent art” through a window at the Rheinsprung. Apart from his calligraphy work and courses, Mr Schenker also runs an online shop with utensils for the craft.

There is much to tell about calligraphy. You need rhythm, a feel for the space on the paper, he said, adding that the art is not for impatient people. But that’s ok, because one thing is clear: The times might change, but the beautiful scriptures will remain.

Fighting food waste in Basel with an App

Every evening, enormous amounts of food are thrown away by restaurants after closing time. But it does not have to be that way, as these leftovers can now be bought at a lower price – through an App.

Surely we are all familiar with leftovers for dinner. We fry yesterday’s spaghetti or heat up the rest of our lunch in the evening. But in restaurants or cafes, this of course cannot happen. But to avoid all the food being thrown away in the evening, an App was launched about a year ago. Basel’s food providers can sign up for “Too Good to Go” to offer their leftovers at a cheaper price rather than tossing them out.

The Basel confectioner “Bachmann” is among the shops that offers cheaper food in the evenings. Through the App, the shop’s sandwiches can be bought for 6,50 Swiss francs, and sweets for 15 francs. This is a win-win situation for both parties: Hungry people can get cheaper food, and the shop has to throw away fewer items and can earn additional money. Within the first year, various shops and restaurants of Basel have already signed up for the App. Hopefully, this will go some way to fight food waste in Basel. According to current studies, Swiss people still throw away a third of their food.

As some of the shops can confirm, the App is actively used. “The feedback is great because customers used to ask what we would do with the food that was still left over in the evening,” the sweets shop “Cupcake Affair” states on request. Between 10am and 1pm, customers with a sweet tooth can buy cupcakes from the day before at a cheaper price. Not every day, however: “Sometimes, there is nothing left because we could sell everything already.”

The App “Too Good to Go” can be downloaded for free on Google Play and in the App Store