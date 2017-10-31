Local News Summary of October, 31st

Basel's parcel misery: Amazon now wants the house keys

Parcel deliveries always come when nobody is home. Notes such as «please deposit at xy» are widespread in Basel. Amazon's «Key» service now includes the flat with the house keys. Despite all comfort: In this city, this is going to be tough.

Zalando addicts know exactly what it means: Another parcel is on the way while nobody's home. And the delivery service simply leaves it outside the door, maybe in the more protected entrance. But still: the problem grows. Notes such as «please deposit at xy» are the new «no ads» sign. They can be seen everywhere, even at house doors, in the city centre and in the outskirts.

This is what Internet store Amazon wants to change. Directly into the private sphere of customers: With «Amazon Key», the customer can find their parcel in their own flat. The price for it: a webcam, an Internet connection – and the house keys in form of a smart key. If equipped with it, the delivery service delivers the parcel from Amazon between the messy shoes at the entrance. CCTV should prevent that the parcel is placed on the bed and some objects get stolen – the customer can watch the calming footage and knows that everything is fine.

A bitter pill for Basel's parcel addicts

This massive invasion of the private sphere is mostly a test for how far customers would go to receive the perfect service. It's going to be tough in Basel. «I don't think that such a service would soon have a breakthrough in Switzerland or Basel,» said Andreas Zappala, manager of the house owners' association Basel-Stadt: «Objections by house owners and tenants might prevail by far also due to security reasons.»

The customer would have to allow the company to use their keys or code and would lose access. «That means that they don't know anymore who really knows something about the key or the code within the company,» said Mr Zappala. Especially in blocks of flats, the situation would be more complex:

- House owners are only allowed to hand over the keys to the block. And they would only do that if a tenant also agrees to provide access into his or her flat since he or she would not want parcels to accumulate in the entrance area.

- Every tenant must agree.

- Even if agreements are given, the question can be raised regarding who has to provide the keys - tenants or landlord? And who must take over the costs for the additional key to be given to Amazon?

- The distinction between property and possession: according to civil law, the tenant possesses the flat. He or she alone has the right to decide upon who enters and leaves. The landlord therefore has no possibility to negotiate access with the post or parcel delivery companies. Even though he or she could illegally own a passe-partout.

Comfortable journey to the end of the private sphere

Thus the house owners' association dissolves the scary intention of the delivery company to gain access into the flats of open-minded, technophobic, and lazy residents. Amazon is not the only delivery service whose staff has thought about the solution it wants to introduce. Currently the offer is opening in the USA. By the time Amazon would establish this service in the country, other European companies might have finished their own pilot projects.

At least the Swiss postal company offers a service in which the parcel-delivery can be defined so there is someone at home when the postman brings the item. However, cheap shopping portals often work together with other delivery companies rather than with the post. Not the customer is in focus but an efficient delivery and even more importantly, efficient costs. Therefore parcels arrive when they do and not when someone's at home. A dismantling of services means queues – however, the price for luxury and laziness is to give up your own private sphere.

QR-codes on fines by the Basel police

Fines issued by the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt can be scanned by a smartphone and paid directly on the online portal. The police want to lower the administrative effort when dealing with fines. The service starts in November.

The new fine will be introduced step by step starting tomorrow (1st November), according to a release by the Department for Justice and Security (JSD) in Basel-Stadt. It contains a QR-code –a grid of dots in a square – which can be scanned using a smartphone and gain direct access to the online-fine-counter.

Fines can be paid through the online portal, objections can be made and also information about the driver can be provided. The portal was started in 2015.

The cantonal police will receive the data with an app especially developed for this situation. By the middle of next year, the transformation will have been passed. The first of the fines will be on-the-spot fines. A later development for reports is planned, according to a spokesperson of the JSD.

According to the release, fines are printed on weather-proof paper and have been tested for several months. People who won't use this new possibility will receive a report within 30 days delivered by the post.

The introduction of the fine and the new app are parts of the «Kapo2016» project. With this, the writing efforts would be significantly reduced for the police and processes could be improved, the statement said. In April last year, the cantonal parliament allocated ten million Swiss francs to the project to cover the cost of tablets and smartphones etc.

Drunken person kicks off in ambulance and abuses officers in Lörrach

The police had to intervene after a drunk man abused staff at the hospital where he was being treated in the early hours of last Sunday morning. The man had been taken to hospital in Lörrach at around 2.30 am for suspected alcohol poisoning.

During the examination the patient was allegedly abusive and aggressive, prompting staff to call the police. When they arrived the man was sleeping on the floor. He was then put onto a mattress and left there. Several hours later, the 34-year-old woke up and immediately started to kick off. When he saw the police approaching, he lay down on the floor and pretended to be sleeping.

The trick didn't convince the police officers, who took him into custody. He was so inebriated that he had to be carried there. An alcohol test revealed 3,3 per mille of alcohol. When he was later released from custody, the 34-year-old allegedly started to abuse and insult the officers. Now he must take responsibility for it in the form of a prosecution.