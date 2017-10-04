Local News Summary of October, 4th

The year of mushrooms – in the Chrischona forest with the mushroom inspector

It was a drought which prevented good mushroom growth in the region over the last two years. However, 2017 was markedly better and there is already a plethora of chanterelles in the forest. The Basler mushroom inspector gives a cause for rejoicing when strolling the woods.

For the last 17 years, Ursula Gass has officially inspected collectors' mushrooms at Marktplatz. The experienced farmer, who has also worked in a shop, became passionate about mushrooms over a period of years. Amateur mushroom collectors have trusted her judgement from the very start.

“People come to me regularly, some only once or twice a year, others every week,” she said. Some present their mushrooms every second day to the inspector. The inspection is very cheap, costing only one franc regardless of whether collectors bring one basket or they are carrying several baskets containing 5 or 6 kilos of fungi. Every mushroom is inspected and examined individually. Ms Gass smells them, scratches the stems and the caps, and sometimes cuts one open.

What you need to know when picking mushrooms

When picking mushrooms, collectors should not cut them but rather unscrew them, and the spot where they were removed from should be covered with some soil or leaves afterwards. The stem must remain intact as much as possible so the inspector can make a clear identification: if there is the slightest doubt, the mushrooms are thrown away.

If there is only one poisonous mushroom among many edible ones, the inspector soon throws them out. Therefore every edible type of mushrooms should be kept away from the others.

An example? It is very easy to get confused between the poisonous toadstool and the edible Lycoperdon. Eating a toadstool can lead to severe heart and circulation problems, complications with the central nervous system, confusion, convulsions, difficulties walking and state of intoxication. Both of these fungi can also be found in our region and look very similar to each other. It is only when they are cut that the gills on the underside of a toadstool can be seen.

“I haven't seen so many chanterelles for a long time”

But collectors must remain cautious, even with seemingly unproblematic chanterelles. There is a distinction between the normal and the false chanterelle. The latter is not a poisonous mushroom but is not edible either and causes stomach and intestinal problems. Both mushroom species have gills underneath; but those on the false chanterelle are softer to the touch and more pliable whereas the chanterelle's gills are tougher. Only those who know the difference come back happy from the forest. Ms Glass said she has not seen so many chanterelles this year.

Chrischona: a mushroom paradise

After just a few steps into the forest, Ursula Gass finds the first mushrooms. Near the inedible mycenas are the edible kuehneromyces and hydnums. But, she warns: Hydnums can only be eaten when they are young, and they can easily be mixed up with the very poisonous galerina marginatas.

In order to avoid poisoning, the entire mushroom batch should always be brought to inspection. “If only the caps are presented they are all getting thrown out,” explains Ursula Gass firmly. After half an hour in the forest the basket is well filled with edible millers, kuehneromyces, lepiota, hydnums, and xerocomellus chrysenteron.

We haven't picked but have seen partially poisonous clustered woodlovers, and Hebeloma radicosum. It is a myth that mushrooms cannot be re-heated after being cooked and cooled down. This has not been true since the invention of fridges, which keep already-cooked mushrooms at a safe and cool temperature. Nevertheless, they should be quickly cooked and eaten – after a quick inspection by Ursula Gass.

Change in the top-management of Birsterminal AG

A change in the top management of Birsterminal AG is set to occur next month when Martin Ticks takes over as the new CEO. He follows Rolf Vogt who will become president of the board of directors.

Rolf M. Vogt, who has been CEO for years as well as delegate to the board of directors, will hand over the management role at the start of November and become president of the board of directors. He replaces James A. Roth who will continue to participate in defining the company strategy as vice-president of the board of directors.

Martin Ticks will then take over the management as the new CEO. The 46-year-old has years of experience in harbour management and inland waterway transport. In recent years he had been CEO and member of management at the company Ultra-Brag AG, which also has a branch in the Swiss Rhine harbour.

The shareholders of Birsterminal are happy about the successor. The decision “creates the grounds for further development as a strong, independent family business in a promising environment, especially the Swiss Rhine harbours, where the company - according to its own information - runs the biggest continuous logistic premises,” the shareholder said.

Burglar arrested during car inspection in Basel

A wanted burglar has recently been arrested by Swiss border guards. The 33-year-old was wanted by the authorities in west Switzerland and in Baselland.

The man is wanted in west Switzerland, where he is expected to serve a jail sentence of several months, according to a statement issued by the border guards on Tuesday. In Baselland, he is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at a shop. In relation to a violation of entry he is also subject to immigrations restrictions.

The border guards said they arrested the man “a few days ago” during a check on a car with German number plates at the Basel-Swarzwaldallee motorway entrance.

During a search of the car, the border guards found a number of suspicious objects hidden in different places. Along with two other passengers - a German and an Albanian national - the border guards handed the wanted burglar over to the police.