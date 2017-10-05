Local News Summary of October, 5th

Basel is sneezing and coughing: harbingers of the flu?

The temperature is sinking – days, if not weeks earlier than in previous years, it seems. We are still resisting this change with all our might, yet it is undeniably autumn. The season arrived basically overnight with all of its beauty but also with its darker side. The time for jackets and sweaters has come again. Those who try to ignore the signs pay with their health.

There are runny noses everywhere in town. The pharmacies in Basel are reporting that many customers are already complaining about runny noses, sore throats, fever, and coughs. The unexpectedly abrupt transition from a warm late summer to chilly autumn and winter days has caused many people to fall ill. Germs have it easy these days, and the lack of weather-appropriate clothing does the rest. Colds are highly contagious, particularly during the initial days of infection – and there are more than 200 viruses that could be to blame.

But even though the symptoms may be similar in the early stages, a common cold is not the same as the flu. According to the Federal Health Office, the seasonal flu has not yet arrived in Switzerland. Nevertheless, it is not far away, and therefore the public should take precautionary measures.

Credible sources predict severe flu season

Cantonal apothecary Esther Ammann said she does not want to tempt fate by warning about a severe flu season ahead. With countries such as Australia reporting cases of a stronger-than-normal flu virus, it cannot be predicted whether the virus will spread to Switzerland and if so, in what form. Flu viruses are prone to quick mutations. Therefore, it would not be possible to make any real assessment of the situation unless the flu appears.

Opening of Basel geothermal drill hole delayed

The opening of a geothermal drill hole in Basel, which will be carried out in stages due to the risk of micro-earthquakes, is expected to take longer than the scheduled ten weeks. The reason for this is a delay in pressure reduction in the drill hole.

A partial increase of pressure was noted between the weekly openings of the hole, the Industrial Works of Basel (IWB) reported on Wednesday. To fully release the pressure, engineers need more time than originally planned.

The drill hole in Kleinhüningen was opened for the first time on 12 July. Prior to that it had been opened a total of twelve times, each for a short period, the IWB spokesperson explained. At the beginning of the project, officials had planned ten weeks for the entire pressure to be released. Experts now believe that an additional four-to-six weeks are needed.

But according to the IWB, the initial pressure of the first opening has fallen with every consequent opening. The amount and the composition of the gas and water released during the openings are also going according to plan. No extraordinary seismic events were so far registered, it was further stated.

Another luxury watch brand pulls out of Baselworld

The luxury Swiss watch brand Eberhard is the latest exhibitor to pull out of the annual Baselworld fair. The brand CEO of the Biel firm, Mario Peserico, believes that the watch exhibition has “lost some of its importance”, and that presenting in Basel no longer fits in with the company’s strategy.

The CEO also cited the increasing cost of exhibiting as a reason for pulling out. An exhibition stand at Baselworld cost about one million Swiss francs, he said. These costs have also increased due to new regulations. “We have not find a solution,” Mr Peserico said in an interview with the Western Switzerland newspaper, “L’Agefi”.

According to Mr Peserico, Baselworld is no longer as much a representative of the world of watches as it used to be. Other exhibitors have already pulled out of Baselworld, he added.

However, the fact that Eberhard will not exhibit at Baselworld after more than 65 years is also because of a change in the company’s strategy. The brand aims to focus more closely on high-end customers and address business directly.

The Jura-based watch brand Louis Erard withdrew from Baselworld for the same reason. French luxury brand Hermès as well as Fossil from the United States will also no longer exhibit at Baselworld.