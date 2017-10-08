Local News Summary of October, 8th

Head-on collision in Weil am Rhein: female driver seriously injured

A female driver suffered serious injuries in an accident on the Palmrainbrücke in Weil am Rhein early last Friday morning. The bridge was closed in both directions while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The accident happened at 5.40am when a French driver heading towards France in a blue Volkswagen Golf was overtaking a lorry. He did not see a black Peugeot which was travelling in the opposite direction towards Weil. The two cars collided head-on, resulting in severe injuries to the 53-year-old French female Peugeot driver. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Blood tests have been taken from the man involved in the accident as part of the investigation into the cause.

The Palmrainbrücke was partially closed until 9.30am in both directions during the emergency operation.

Perfume bottles decorate the windows of Basel Dollhouse Museum

After having caused a sensation in 2015 by decorating the windows with umbrellas, the staff at the Dollhouse Museum in Basel organised yet another exciting event with their special exhibition “The Girl and the Sea” last year. Now, their latest window display aims to tempt the public into visiting their latest exhibition “Perfume Flacons (bottles)– Vessels for Seductive Fragrances”.

As part of this exhibition, more than 500 ‘flacons’ from the last 5000 years will be on display. A sample from the private Storp Collection, the world's biggest perfume bottle collection, will include a wide variety of bottles made from different materials, i.e. gold, silver, porcelain, tortoiseshell, pearls, and diamonds.

The fragrances also originate from long ago, which many would no longer consider to be attractive scents. A number of workshops and a competition will give visitors the chance to experience the world of flacons and perfumes.

The exhibition will be open at the Dollhouse Museum from 21st October 2017 to 8th April 2018.

Federer returns to ATP Tour in Shanghai

Roger Federer could encounter the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in his return to the court at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai this week.

After a break of one month, Federer is appearing in the first tournament since he lost in the quarterfinals of the US Open against Juan Martin del Potro.

Schwartzman (ATP 29) had also reached the quarterfinals at the US Open but lost against David Goffin in the semi-finals at the Japan Open in Tokyo yesterday.

If Federer (number 2 seed in the Shanghai tournament) beats Schwartzman, his adversary in round three would be the American Jack Sock, who is number 14 seed in the tournament. Top ranked for the ATP World Tour Masters in Shanghai is the world's number one player, Rafael Nadal. The competition starts today.