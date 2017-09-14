Local News Summary of, September 14th

Hundreds of new spaces for bicycles: celebratory opening of Velostation Nord in Basel

Representatives from the canton of Basel-Stadt and the SBB yesterday (Wednesday) opened the new Velostation Nord at the Bahnhof SBB. The underground site, which has space for 545 bikes, is directly next to the Centralbahnplatz Veloparking. Thanks to a passageway, the entrance ramps to the existing bike parking area can also be used to access the new SBB Velostation. The new parking was officially opened by Hans-Peter Wessels, head of the Building and Traffic Department from the canton, and Alex Muhm, leader of development at SBB Immobilien, five years after the plan was given the go-ahead in 2012. Both spoke about the importance of having sufficient parking spaces for bikes at the train station.

Ten per cent more than originally planned

Thanks to project optimisation, an efficient use of space and a two-storey storage system, the available space at the Velostation Nord was used to its last available centimetre. That means that the original offer of 500 spaces could be increased to 545. The new Velostation is, like the Centralbahnplatz Veloparking, supervised and carries a cost.

The building work for the Velostation Nord started in February. The SBB has invested 1,5 million Swiss francs for the expansion of the Velostation at the station. The planning authorities, the Office of Mobility at the Canton of Basel-Stadt and the Pro Velo Association of both Basels were, in relation to constructive collaboration, closely involved in the planning of the Velostation. At the end of last year, the SBB opened free parking areas for bikes directly beside the steps of the Post building to ensure a direct access to the platforms was made available.

Around the station space will be tight

In the next year, the Bahnhof SBB will have to take into account a significant increase in travellers. This will make the capitalisation of space

and the different building measurements at the station indispensible. This includes an additional platform on the south side and a new platform development at the West of the station. These infrastructure measurements will also make the areas around the station available for use, both during the building phase and after the project is completed.

The current offer of 720 spaces for bikes at the south side of the SBB was expected to also be secured, however a relocation of the parking spaces was instead required. As a result, the widening of the offer of 500 parking spaces will be investigated. The office for Mobility within the Building and Traffic Department and the SBB will continue to campaign together for the realisation of significantly more spaces for bicycles in the area around the Bahnhof SBB.

An office dog works against stress - of course Basel companies prefer stress to a four-legged friend

Having an animal in a room can massively lift the mood of the people within it. The same effect applies when the animal is in the office at work. It has been proven that the animals can even have a healthy effect on employees. But even though companies like Nestlé and Google have adopted this idea: most of the Basel firms do not want this. The exceptions are local SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and a few shared offices.

Jack feels well when he is at his workplace in Kleinbasel. To say "his workplace" is maybe something of an exaggeration. It is the workplace of his owner, Daniel Seiler. He is the vice-president of the Liberals (FDP) of Basel-Stadt, a management consultant and a member of a shared office space. Jack, a dog, is part of the furniture at the office: nobody has a problem with him. In fact, it is quite the opposite. "That was never a problem," Mr Seiler said. Even a few customers are also pleased to see him.

Mr Seiler is an exception, however. Animals in the workplace are controversial. Still, more and more studies prove it: if there was simply a dog is in the office, it would have a positive effect on the psyche of the staff. They seem to be a tested method against stress-caused burnouts and similar proofs have been written for a few years in recommended international studies, now also including a Swedish study.

They all confirm the words of Randolph Barker from the Virginia Commonwealth University, who in 2002 penned the scientific Bible relating to this topic. The most recent studies also prove that the benefits are primarily connected to oxytocin; a hormone which plays a meaningful role between a mother and her new-born child. Oxytocin raises the connection and incites social contact. It reduces blood pressure, heart rate and helps to reduce the release of the stress hormone cortisol. Regularly stroking a dog releases this chemical oxytocin. Nevertheless, animals always seem to be primarily outlawed from offices.

The heart of dogs is in company

Large corporations do not usually know any reprieve. Novartis declined the idea right from the start due to their "open space" offices. Animals are undesired in the large-scale work spaces on the campus, which are shared by many people. Roche has also pushed animals out of the office due to their strict hygiene regulations. More obliging is the University of Basel, where in single offices animals are at least tolerated. Dogs can also be seen in lectures. The west-Swiss concern Nestlé sets the counterpoint. Last year the branch based in the canton of Vaud, allowed dogs in their offices. Even the dog bowl and blanket are sponsored by them.

More relaxed are the SME or even shared offices like the one used by FDP-politician Mr Seiler. Dogs are also no strangers in creative agencies and the editorial offices of local media. Especially staunch editors can partially demand the privilege for themselves. But this too is coming to an end. Even in the dog-friendly offices of barfi.ch, the animals are only greeted as an extra for a photograph. But all the more friendly. At least the studies would be confirmed: the otherwise rather heavy mood cleared up significantly.

This maybe smells a bit heavy now

Besides animal welfare, it is worth considering that in the end an office is an enclosed place and the presence of an animal can offset the stress of this. And in the end, the regulations in those workplaces where humans genuinely work with animals, is already significantly more strict. This includes farms, with the police, and in animal testing labs. In the service economy it is up to the employer to handle the rules when it comes to animals in the office: whether the staff would be bothered by the smell, the slobbery noise when they drink or the excessive distraction it would bring.

In the end, it is a question of tolerance when it comes to whether dogs or cats should be allowed in the office. This will hardly become societal mainstream despite the many studies on the subject. It is irrelevant whether the animals bring a positive work environment, reduce stress levels or help to prevent burnouts; an animal is still an animal. And it has no place in classic office environments. Therefore, in principle, whosoever wants to regularly bring their dog to work must first discuss it with their boss. Depending on the industry, this could either have more success from the