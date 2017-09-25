Local News Summary of September, 25th

Basel Handcar Race 2017: Pictures from beyond the tracks

The second Basel Handcar Race was a worthy successor to the first which took place a year ago. There were creative teams, the rules were easy-going, and therefore the finishing times differed massively. Barfi.ch reports from the fun race, held at the weekend.

The first Basel Handcar Race was unbalanced: one pimped-up handcar with an SBB motor, created by a Dreispitz company that shall remain unnamed, easily surpassed all the other competitors. In the second race, people feared that everyone would install such an unbeatable system in their cars. Thankfully, this was not the case – and the two vehicles entered by the same company had to step up their game.

Others had problems with the heat: The Icelandic “Kunsthalle Tropical” team, who were the only foreign competitors, quickly realised that their imported ice blocks melted rather quickly on the warm rails. The rest of what arrived at the finishing line during the qualification round was hacked to pieces by kids or used to cool drinks.

But after the two SBB vehicles had rushed past the line and set a new record, something unexpected happened: a vehicle constructed by the HEK (House of Electronic Arts Basel) beat them on its first go. Crossing the line in just 16 seconds, they also set a new record. But this achievement was then beaten by one second by “Gleis 100”. Unbelievable. Both handcars were powered by bicycles.

Another technique for velocity was the so-called “Weidling” method. It is easy to construct, but also one of the most strenuous and slowest to reach the finishing line after the 100-metre course. The equally useless idea of building up speed by pulling a rope also made a comeback this year, with team “Offcut” attempting to win by using this method.

Other notable techniques: The hamster wheel by the University of Applied Sciences or the silent and ghostly appearance of a mime. The venue, Basel’s Kunsthalle, presented itself as a members-only club – not everyone could enter, but the booming music could also be heard outside.

“Gleis 100” received a penalty because of a push-start in its first round. The jury decided to detract five seconds off their result, which meant that the team was still in third place during the knock-out round. Other rules should be reconsidered for next year: Some teams tried to gain the support of younger spectators with sweets and thus influence their chances for the audience award.

The (obviously illegal) betting office on the other side of the tracks meanwhile did its best to keep the various oracles and guessers under control. We do not know whether it managed to do so.

A shock in the final round: the vehicle created by Team HEK, which had performed so well in the qualification, broke down completely. Their chances of winning were derailed as quickly as their vehicle. Their opponents had a similar experience but managed to stay on the tracks.

After numerous final runs, the winners were announced and celebrated accordingly, and the crowd at the Kunsthalle raised the roof of the members-only club. Everyone else who did not manage to attend this spectacular event can still enjoy our report pictures.

Margarethen breakthrough project fails in popular vote

The rejection of the Margarethen breakthrough project is not only a loss for urban development planning but it is also a signal for the catastrophically one-sided infrastructural politics in Baselland. The popular decision against this project was therefore correct – and it hits the government right in the face. A commentary.

The Margarethen breakthrough project is dead. Baselland voters decisively rejected the tramline, which would have been constructed exactly at the border between Basel-Stadt and Baselland. Almost 57 per cent of them said “No” – a clear decision. And in Binningen (on whose ground the construction would have taken place), more than 70 per cent of voters declined the government’s plans. This is brutal.

Despite all pleading by the proponents, the political backing, all the support by the Baselland Transport Services (BLT) – nothing helped. Why invest 21 million Swiss francs in a project for a few hundred metres of tram tracks, the Baselland voters asked themselves. In a corner unknown to anyone but a few car drivers from the Leimental? For a tramline that will only commute sporadically? Where uninformed passengers do not dare to hop on because they do not know where they will end up? Which Margarethe? Which breakthrough?

Everything went wrong. Nobody could convince the Baselland towns of the benefits of the new tramline, even though there would have been many of them. Because these villages keep growing. Direct tram connections to the train station SBB are rare – and yes, the line could have continued up to the pharmaceutical centre in the North of Basel. Looking at the pros and cons of the project, its benefits were clear. Particularly for the future, since Basel will not shrink and neither will its communities.

Now, the project is dead. Forever. Not only because of the defiant voters from Binningen, who were worried about their car route. Almost the entire district of Arlesheim voted

“No” as well. And Baselland construction director Sabine Pegoraro has failed yet again. She has by now become one of the least successful Baselland government members.

This decision shows that urban development planning remains a division of Basel-Stadt, especially regarding the tramlines. The citizens of the Baselland do not see their home as a tram canton. They are proud car users. The complexity of urban development is still an abstract concept for them. No wonder, because the entire canton of Baselland has wooded hills and green agricultural zones between the municipalities. It must have been hard to convince people who live in such an idyll that a few hundred metres of tram tracks are crucial for urban agglomerations. But if the town where the construction should happen votes “No” as well, something has gone seriously wrong.

The decision is clear. The government has failed, not the proponent committee. No wonder: The infrastructure of Baselland is a mess. Some valley towns fight tooth and nail for unprofitable train lines or line their streets with gold. Cars are receiving support whereas public transportation suffers. Therefore, the opponents of the Margarethen breakthrough should enjoy their victory: If there are no convincing traffic politics in Baselland, there should also be a corresponding punishment at the ballot boxes.