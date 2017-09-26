Local News Summary of September, 26th

Valora supplies more than 1000 new CBD-hemp outlets

CBD-hemp-buds of the cannabis species Black Widow will be available at the Valora outlets “k kiosk”, “avec”, and “Press & Book”s by the start of October. Black Widow is produced by Next and has a content of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - the mind-altering ingredient of cannabis plants - of less than 1 per cent.

The tobacco replacement product will be available in 1000 outlets in total across the country. Currently, no sale of Black Widow is planned in Ticino.

Every product batch is to be examined and analysed for their THC and CBD content in accredited laboratories. Every tin is marked with a batch-number to secure its tracking. The product was registered along the legal requirements at the Federal Office of Public Health. When it comes to Black Widow CBD-hemp-buds, Valora ensures that for youth protection, these products are sold only to smokers who are 18 or older.

Messe Schweiz: The 430-million franc building is the world‘s most expensive warehouse

Halle 1 at the exhibition centre was opened four years ago by Messe Schweiz with much pomp and ceremony. The building was built by the star architects Herzog & de Meuron at a cost of 430 million Swiss francs. However, Messe Schweiz will in the future use it for just three days per year. The rest of the year it is used as the world‘s most expensive warehouse.

Even the entrance area of Halle 1 is decked in glamour during the Baselworld watch and jewellery exhibition. For three days the most modern available stands are built up in the hall: luxury brands such as Tag Heuer, Rolex, and Patek Philippe show off their best. But these times are over. For Baselworld 2018, around 200 brands have cancelled their participation as MCH Group said when presenting their half-year figures. Now the exhibitors have been offered the chance to store their stands in Halle 1 until the next exhibition. It must have been a shock for the organisers to hear of cancellations by top brands such as Louis Erard, Hermes, and Dior. The costs for erecting stands at Baselworld are estimated at 500 million francs. Since the opening of the magnificent hall, the Messe organisers have urged exhibitors to erect complex stands with several floors.

Alternative concepts

Messe Schweiz does not see a problem with this. Kathrin Ebner, communication manager at the Messe, said: “The big exhibitors at Halle 1.0 (north) during Baselworld can leave their stands in the even years, starting in 2018. It will help them to substantially lower the costs of their participation.“ The consequences for other MCH exhibitions in Basel are manageable, they only affect the “unlimited“ who come to Art Basel, and two further exhibitions: “Currently we work on alternative concepts for them. All other exhibitions are not affected.“

The chosen exhibitors can save a lot of money through storage and construction works. This is because the effort and cost of erecting and taking down a Baselworld - which lasts only three days - is enormous. For Messe Schweiz there are no additional costs, it would even

earn money with it, said Kathrin Ebner: “Reorganising another exhibition will cause additional costs but there will be no loss of income.“ On the contrary, this measurement will rather generate more income for MCH Messe Basel, since the exhibitors in Halle 1.0 of the Baselworld have to pay an “annual rent“ in addition to the usual costs for participating.

Expensive “colossus of a hall“

Such a luxurious appearance is costly. During the construction and the takedown of stands, which sometimes takes several months, the storage of bigger stands costs more. These costs can now be saved by exhibitors. Although exhibitors were happy, this engagement by the Messe brings back memories of a rather big resistance against the construction of this “colossus of a hall“. The committee against the new building of the Messe had warned that the Messeplatz was not just built for Baselworld: That was a cluster risk. And the project was over-dimensional. In response to this critical view, Kathrin Ebner said: “The new building of Halle 1 was necessary for replacing the partially very out-of-date infrastructure of the Messe in Basel, and to create the infrastructural conditions for holding big exhibitions in Basel also in the future – not just Baselworld but also Swissbau and other nationwide leading exhibitions.”

Nice new infrastructure and a perfect warehouse which cost millions: Basel had surely not imagined the eventual use of this striking and controversial building. In the end, the consolation remains that the world‘s possibly most expensive warehouse with the stands of the world‘s finest watch brands is in Basel. That‘s something. And the architecture is a great success anyway.