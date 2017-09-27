Local News Summary of September, 27th

Paper war and fines for Basel customs agents

Since the beginning of 2017, the Swiss Federal Customs Office has demanded a verbatim implementation of the customs law. This is causing increased fines for grammatical errors and slips of the pen. The Swiss Spedlog Association is now fighting against this development.

“It can cost quite a lot of money,” Tom Odermatt of Swiss Spedlog said when barfi.com asked him how much a typo of the customs declaration is fined for. Since the beginning of this year, the Swiss customs administration has launched thousands of prosecutions because of trivial issues. A mere typo can cost as much as 1,500 Swiss francs. Even if a false currency is used or a miscalculation occurs, there will be a fine. The Swiss Spedlog association calls this a “criminalisation” of freight carriers. On the request of barfi.ch, Swiss customs spokesperson David Marquis said that the number of prosecutions tripled compared to last year.

Fines of 10,000 francs

The case of a Swiss company shows that the fines may be as much as 10,000 francs per month, as the hectic work of freight carriers often contains the odd mistake. And while the Federal Customs Administration enforces the stricter regime, it is also suffering from the sheer number of trivial prosecutions. Mr Odermatt says that the association has no exact numbers but that the complaints by carriers are increasing. They are now trying to submit a motion to the parliament calling for the Federal Government to reconsider the law. Yet the financial control office remains adamant: its director Michel Huissod said the office needs to reach a balance between economical and legal factors. On the other hand, Switzerland’s Federal Government could help the customs officers by changing the law. That way, small mistakes would be again be permitted.

Güterstrasse to be one-way street for cars until October 2018

The Civil Engineering Office and the Basel Industrial Works (IWB) will tomorrow (Thursday) begin the renewal of the pavement, electricity, gas, and water pipes of Güterstrasse between Thiersteinerallee and Reinacherstrasse in Basel. In addition, they will plant new trees, traffic security will be increased, and new bicycle parking spaces will be created. During the renovation, Güterstrasse will be a one-way street for cars. The road works are set to be finished in October 2018.

Electricity, telecommunications, and water pipes as well as the street itself between Thiersteinerallee and Reinacherstrasse are in bad condition and in dire need of renovation. As part of this project, the aim is to mke Güterstrasse more attractive and safe for all traffic users. The City Gardeners will plant ten new trees along Münchensteinerstrasse. Current security standards for speed limits also apply. The Civil Engineering Office will extend the pavements at crossings and allow a good view of pedestrian crossings. Furthermore, two more car parking spaces and 22 additional bicycle parking spaces will be created.

Basel study reveals that placebos work even with the knowledge of participants

Placebo medicines can help even if the patient knows that he or she is receiving a false treatment. However, this success is based on prior information about the placebo effect.

Cosima Locher and researchers of the Faculty of Psychology of Basel University have presented this analysis. The Uni Basel announced on Tuesday that the research team, along with colleagues of the Harvard Medical School in Boston, compared an open placebo study with 160 patients to a closed study.

Experiment with three patient groups

In an experiment, the lower arms of patients were exposed to heat until they could not stand it any longer. They then received a cream to soothe the pain. Some of the patients were tricked: they were told that the cream contained the pain reliever Lidocain.

The cream for a second group was clearly marked with “Placebo”. This group was informed about the placebo effect, how it is created, and how it works. Finally, the third group received the same cream marked with a “Placebo” sticker, but without any further explanations.

After the experiment, the patients of the first two groups reported a significant pain reduction, the study reveals. The third group, however, which had received placebo medicine without any information about the effect, did not report any pain reduction resulting from the cream.