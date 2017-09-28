Local News Summary of September, 28th

Property damage of 250,000 francs after hooligans riot in Pratteln – police search for witnesses

The police are looking for witnesses after football fans rioted at Pratteln station following the game between FC Basel and FC Zürich last Saturday night. The property damage is estimated at around a quarter of a million Swiss francs.

FC Zürich fans began to smash up nearby property as they headed to the station at 9.45pm following the Super League game in Basel. The Baselland police have begun an investigation and are looking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone who can provide information or footage of the trouble captured on mobile phones etc. is asked to report to the operation centre of Baselland police in Liestal on telephone number 061 553 35 35.

Baselland government wants to cut AIDS relief fund

The AIDS relief organisation of both Basels (AHbB) will receive 192,000 francs from Baselland each year from 2018 to 2021.

This is 8000 francs less than what has been awarded each year so far, due to money-saving measures by the government of Baselland, it was announced on Wednesday. The Women's Oasis (Frauenoase) is also expected to receive 75,000 francs.

The government wants to give 1.068 million francs in the coming financial year to both of these organisations, which operate in the region. Due to the «financial situation of the canton,» the government has «examined the possibilities of a reduction in the governmental subsidies» and has found possibilities within the AHbB.

According to a draft law, the need for consultations within schools in Baselland as well as for individual consultations is expected to decrease. As a result, the government also wants to adjust its financial performance goals.

AIDS relief and the Women's Oasis are active in the prevention of AIDS, as well as drug consultations, among other things. As a result of their activities, they are eligible to receive subsidies from the public purse. Looking ahead to the next financial period, the government wanted to cut funding by 50,000 francs. The cantonal parliament however did not pass the bill. In December 2015, the government called for all subsidies for the Women's Oasis to be dropped and for the performance agreement to be disbanded. The parliament then rejected these plans in January 2016.

170 children register to take part in animal welfare world record attempt so far

The animal welfare organisation of both Basel (TbB) aims to beat a world record by holding the «biggest man-animal-reading-squadron» at the World Animal Day on 4th October 2017. Within three weeks of the announcement, a total of 170 children have registered for the event. Further applications are still being accepted.

Details about the record event

For the world record to be achieved, at least 150 children are needed. The children have to read to animals in the animal shelter. The children - aged 8 to 15 - read animal stories from the TbB jubilee book to dogs, cats, rabbits, and birds. Every child reads for 15 minutes to an animal. Ten to twelve children will read at different reading stations at the same time in the animal shelter. In order that the animals are kept calm, there will be a break after every reading block to give them some peace and quiet. The children will be monitored the entire time in the animal shelter. It is still possible to register for the event at: www.tbb.ch/weltrekord. The more children participate, the better. Each participating child will receive a TbB bag and an official record-certificate.

Partner of the event

An official record referee by RID «Record-Institute for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland» will supervise the event. Olaf Kuchenbecker, record referee and RID manager, will be available for interviews and media requests. Hill's Pet Nutrition is donating a daily portion of food for the animals in the shelter for each participating child. Employees of Fossil will be available to measure the time at the reading station with their smart watches. Orell Füssli Basel will donate a small surprise gift for every child who takes part.

120-year anniversary

The world record attempt will take place to coincide with the TbB's 120-year anniversary celebrations. The «Basler Tierschutzverein» was founded on 28th September 1897 following a rally in the Safran Zunft Restaurant in Basel. A jubilee book will be published at the end of September under the title «Missing…nobody!» «Vermisst wird…Niemand!» and contains 120 animal stories from 120 years of the TbB.

World Animal Day

World Animal Day, an international day for animal protection, will take place on 4th October. It is the remembrance day of Francis of Assisi, an animal lover, and aims to draw attention to animal protection. With its world record event, the TdB aims to focus on the harmonic connection between children and animals.