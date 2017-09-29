Local News Summary of September, 29th

Health insurance premiums to rise yet again both in Basel and in Baselland

In the coming year, health insurance premiums in Baselland will once again cost more than those in Basel-Stadt. Their increase is above the national average for adults and young adults, but below average for children.

It is and it remains expensive: Next year, Basel-Stadt will continue to be the canton with the highest health insurance premiums, even higher than those in Geneva. On average, adults need to pay 591.80 Swiss francs per month for their health insurance in Basel. This is an increase in premiums by 4,3 per cent. The annual costs will rise by 294 francs to 7101.60 francs in total.

“That’s enough,” say political parties such as the Christian People’s Party (CVP) – the party of health director, Lukas Engelberger. The Social Democrats (SP) also voiced their concern. Grand Council member, Kaspar Sutter, is calling for the canton to have more regulation in the supplier market.

People from Baselland to suffer the most

In the neighbouring canton of Baselland, adults will need to pay an average of 6140 francs per annum – about 1000 francs less than people in Basel-Stadt. In real figures, the premiums increase of 284.40 francs per month is below that of Basel-Stadt, yet 4,9 per cent more expensive in relative numbers.

The monthly average for adults in Baselland will therefore increase to 511.70 francs. Countrywide, the average rise is 216 francs over twelve months, and the new monthly fee amounts to 465.30 francs at 4,0 per cent.

Children cost more

Young adults (aged 19 to 25 years) in both Basels also need to pay more than the Swiss average premiums of 432.50 francs (+4,4 per cent): Basel-Stadt young adult fees are to rise by 5,1 per cent to 556.10 francs, while those in Baselland will pay 5,5 per cent more - 474.90 francs.

The premiums for children also increase: For 2018, 122.10 francs need to be paid per month and child in Baselland – 4,7 per cent more. Countrywide, children premiums will increase by 5,0 per cent to 110.50 francs. Basel-Stadt parents will have to pay an increase of 4,7 per cent – 142.10 francs every month.

These premiums correspond to a basic insurance with a franchise of 300 francs. Accident coverage is included.

Three new high-rises to replace “ugly” Post building at Bahnhof SBB

According to the website “nauentor.ch”, the rust-red coloured Post building in the eastern part of Basel’s SBB train station is to be demolished and replaced by three new high-rises. The Swiss Postal Service and the Swiss Federal Railways are supervising the project.

A high-grade superstructure called “Nauentor” consisting of three high-rises is planned to be constructed and to connect city quarters. The new buildings should also optimise access to train lanes. The project is running under the supervision of the real estate office of the Swiss Post and the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB). Its realisation is planned in two stages until 2025/2028. As the Basel planning department informed “onlinereports.ch”, this requires a readjustment of the current zoning plan.

The Basel-based architectural office “Morger Partner” won the competition between three renowned architects to draw up the test plans for Bahnhof Ost, opting for a construction above the train tracks. Two high-rises are to be built in the Peter-Merian bridge/Nauenstrasse area, with a third constructed at Solothurnerstrasse.

The current situation at Bahnhof Ost is an aesthetic thorn in the side for pedestrians. The Peter-Merian bridge, which is in fact too low for train traffic, should only undergo renovations once the SBB extends itstracks by the station entrance. A large-scale new construction project behind the historic station wall has already been given the green light. However, this will cause a demolition of old buildings with affordable flats and is met with resistance.

New no-overtaking area and pedestrian crossings in Riehen

There were no objections against the planned new signalisations at Grenzacherweg and Rudolf Wackernagel-Strasse in Riehen. Grenzacherweg has become a general no-overtaking area in both directions. In addition, two new pedestrian crossings were created in Rudolf Wackernagel-Strasse.

As part of the wide-ranging road works on the Aeussere Baselstrasse/Lörracherstrasse axis, all traffic from Lörrach has been rerouted to Basel since the beginning of 2017. The wide diversion for transit traffic goes via Zollfreistrasse or the A98 motorway. Local traffic has been rerouted through Bettingerstrasse/Rudolf Wackernagel-Strasse.

No more overtaking at Grenzacherweg

Local residents of Grenzacherweg, which is also suffering from increased traffic, called for a general ban on overtaking in a petition to the municipal council. The council has now agreed to their demands with the new signalisation “No overtaking” for the street. Before, overtaking was only forbidden at bus stops. With the new and general interdiction of overtaking, risky manoeuvres should be minimalized.

New pedestrian crossings at Rudolf Wackernagel-Strasse

A petition of the newly-founded “Quartierverein Ost” association wished for additional pedestrian crossings at Rudolf Wackernagel-Strasse. As an accompanying measure to the redirection route, two new crossings were created this week.

There are regular traffic controls both in Grenzacherweg and in Rudolf Wackernagel-Strasse.