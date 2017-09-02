Local News Summary of September, 2nd

Fuss about the Wessels-million: Where is the money at all?

Sometimes money has a name. For a while now, Basel has dealed with the name «BVB-million». The promised sum as a contribution for a park and ride facility in St Louis continues to causes political turmoil. But so far, the money hasn't even been spent.

Here we go again, one might say. Social Democrat MP Hans-Peter Wessels takes cover once again. No wonder: Early this week, the minister was even called a liar by the former director of the Basel Transport Services (BVB), Jürg Baumgartner. Neither Mr Baumgartner nor the president of the board of directors, Martin Gudenrath, are said to have even heard about the promise. Mr Wessels faces a high noon situation in the Basel parliament, and the next move on the chessboard seems to be that he himself does not speak at all but instead lets the party president Pascal Pfister or the spokesperson of the fraction, Betriz Greuter, do the job.

Mud-slinging par excellence

This does not give the impression of much confidence, and so it is. A mud-slinging par excellence is to be expected. The Swiss People's Party (SVP) demands the resignation of the head of the construction department, other centre-right parties only demand that the BVB portfolio is to be taken off him. The money, named the «BVB million», is a carelessly promised contribution for a park-and-ride facility in Saint Louis near the extended tram line three. It has been long forgotten that the promise was meant to be something positive: Mr Wessels wanted to promote the idea that people coming to work in Basel from the Alsace get on the tram and so there would be less traffic coming into town. But the well-meant grasp into the public purse is of course illegal without keeping exactly to the rules and permit.

The problem is: The BVB, which is owned by the public and who will easily use 200 million Swiss francs for construction works in the next few years, is not allowed to spend money if it does not get anything in return. Was it a formal mistake by Mr Wessels? Maybe it was announced quicker than expected whether the money can flow? It does not matter: Rules are also in place for government members to follow. And so the big problem for the joyful donor, Mr Wessels, is: How can I get out of this story quickly? Although the Grand Council could give him the money, it doesn't want to and it doesn't have to. The centre-right parties have tasted blood and also within the Social Democratic Party some politicians might hope that they can replace the tarnished construction director thanks to this political affair.

Fuss in Basel, silence in Alsace

A spicy detail for the end: While Mr Wessels faces a storm, the BVB-million is still in Basel. The BVB north city council has never transferred even a Rappen out of this amount to France. And funny enough, nobody is really busy constructing the park-and-ride facility anymore.

Access to Grosspeterstrasse via St.-Jakobs-Strasse after Basel city motorway exit

Work has begun to replace the broken tarmac at the Grosspeter and St.-Jakobs-Strasse junction. Vehicles coming from the motorway cannot access Grosspeterstrasse directly between Monday, 4th September to Friday, 29th September due to the renewal works.

During this time, traffic coming from the Basel city motorway exit is diverted along St.-Jakobs-Strasse, where two lanes will be available towards Aeschenplatz. The Civil Engineering Office expects the renovation of the junction to be completed by the end of October.

The Civil Engineering Office began to renew the Grosspeterstrasse and St.-Jakobs-Strasse junction in early August after the road was reduced to a poor state over time because of heavy traffic. At the same time the Civil Engineering Office plans to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

For the renewing of the road surface, the Civil Engineering Office must partially close Grosspeterstrasse near the crossing with St.-Jakobs-Strasse. Vehicles coming from the motorway or St.-Alban-Ring will not directly end up on Grosspeterstrasse. Two lanes at St.-Jakobs-Strasse towards Aeschenplatz will provide a replacement. The tarmac just at the motorway exit will be replaced over two weekends in September. The work will be carried out overnight in order to minimise the impact on traffic flow.

Pious hope: The Bishop of Basel wants to protect people from sexual abuse and assault

The diocese of Basel has recruited four counsellors to support victims of sexual abuse and assault. Bishop Felix Gmür says the move meets demands for more openness in the church. The question remains, however, why four professional counsellors are needed.

The diocese of Basel clearly says that the church was obliged to protect people from sexual abuse and assault. On the homepage one can read: «The responsible people of the diocese cultivate a careful and respectful handling of victims. They strive to find ways to solve such conflicts.» Of course, after all the scandals this seems a bit of a reluctant move. And Bishop Gmür was also reluctant in a case of a priest in 2012 who sexually exploited a vulnerable young woman who was in an emergency situation.

The woman had gone to the priest looking for help after having suffered physical abuse by her father for years. The accused priest exploited her trust and raped the young woman. Bishop Gmür suspended the priest only one year after the case had become public. Nationwide, around 150 cases of abuse by pastoral workers had been made public. The Catholic Church had installed a reporting office and promised to support the victims.

Potential for conflict

However, Felix Gmür has learned something new. Not just that he welcomed to his diocese all people despite their sexual orientation in his rainbow pastoral, but the diocese wants to improve when it comes to sexuality and sexual abuse. Six examples can be found on the homepage about what sexual abuse is. The examples are meant for the public on the one hand, e.g. when a priest or pastoral worker assaults or molests a believer. But also pastoral workers can report, e.g. when accused by a believer. Of course, there is a potential for conflict.

Clearly, it does not do any harm to recruit an advisor or counsellor, since victims are not left alone. With the internal investigations in the known cases the church had its difficulties, e.g. in the case of the young woman. There is a church judiciary but cases of abuse are only handled reluctantly. Also, information about the report was not available or was published much later on.

The church lives in «time and space»

Now the church's four counsellors can approach the victims. This raises the question of whether there is more happening within the Catholic Church than they actually admit. Since after installing the reporting office, the number of cases has decreased year after year, the church said. It remains open why they need four counsellors for it. At least bishop Felix Gmür said when asked about homosexuality: «Our lives in space and time contain the freedom for developments. This also seems to be a big issue for Pope Francis: The family synod summoned by him is about to be prepared in a worldwide process.» So there is hope that the church finds a way to more and more sexual openness in «its life in time and space».