Local News Summary of September, 30th

All finished at Steinenberg! BVB happy after working to the limit

The construction site at Steinenberg is finally finished today (Saturday). The city centre can start to breathe again. And the public transport company BVB is happy: The work was finished on time, thanks to all participants. And: The anger of traders in the city centre has not gone unnoticed.

One thing is for sure: The Basler track workers have done an excellent job. Within three weeks they renewed the tracks at Steinenberg, the most neuralgic crossing of the Basler tram system. It worked out very well: In shifts from 6am to midnight, and over the weekends, the works was completed in time for the public transport services to start again.

The Steinenberg is not actually that big, however the works were enough to paralyse the entire public transport in Basel‘s city centre.

The first tram driving over the new tracks was on the line 14, just as it was after the re-opening of the Mittlere Brücke. Exactly at 4.21am it left Barfüsserplatz towards Bankverein. The BVB employees, the Bertschmann company, and the traffic guards have all made a great effort, according to Benjamin Schmid, spokesperson for the BVB.

„The BVB especially expresses thanks to those directly affected traders and offices who had to stoically suffer the construction works,“ said Mr Schmid. Delivery and taxi traffic operated mostly without problems, and Mr Schmid said the changing traffic routing around the construction site was „accepted without fuss“. Pedestrians and cyclists however had more difficulty getting around it.

Auxiliary measures paid off. Night buses and further transport offers such as the „hop on – hop off“ bus were flexible. The BVB received feedback from passengers who wanted the new, temporary direct connections to the SBB train station to continue even after the end of the construction works at Steinenberg.

The Barfi bus – the maybe shortest bus line in the world – was also well received. The bus was mostly used by people with difficulty walking or who were otherwise hampered in their mobility. „If there had been continuously bad weather, the Barfi bus would have been used more often,“ Mr Schmid said.

What else can be said: The Barfi bus was not just practical but also successful, the company claimed.

Is this the end of all the tricky construction sites in the city centre? BVB is keeping tight-lipped on this question: „The scheduled track renewal works are in tune with planned constructions carried out by the canton and the IWB,“ Mr Schmid said. „We will announce the programme for next year - together with our partners - at the start of 2018 at the latest. Currently we are doing some fine tuning.“

Will there be another construction site in the city centre? Nobody among those responsible wants to talk about that, however the BVB always hints about the bad condition of the tracks. The renewal works were „absolutely necessary“ for the safety of passengers and employees, the company spokesman said.

The anger of traders and restaurant owners cannot be eased by this reassurance; the shop owners in the city centre do not just grumble; they speak out loud. Their complaints have been heard by the communication department. „We are conscious that communication is central before and during such works,“ said Mr Schmid. „BVB and especially the project management has undertaken a lot of effort in this regard, and a majority of the affected people appreciated it. But it is also clear that there is still a lot we could do.“

Federal government want to develop train network with 11.5 billion francs

Future bottlenecks in the train network require a further development. The Federal government wants to invest 11.5 billion francs by 2035, especially in the Zurich area and around the lake of Geneva. The Lötschberg has fallen by the wayside.

The Federal government on Friday started the consultation process about the next step in the train network development, which runs until 2035. The government prefers the more expensive option among the two which it had commissioned. The forecasted traffic congestions could be mostly tackled by this measure, the Federal Government argues.

The government rejected the option to spend 7 billion francs by 2030, claiming it would ease only a part of the existing and future bottlenecks. It also would be less economical since the positive effect on the entire network was significantly smaller. The government nevertheless also started a consultation process for this variant.

Doris Leuthard, director of the department for traffic, told the media that 11.5 billion was “a large amount of money”, but added that the demand for train services will increase by 50 per cent until 2040. Since it will be many years until the projects can be realised, the government has to take the next step now.

Big projects in Zurich

The funds would help to improve services on strongly congested lines. This would include journeys every 15 minutes between Bern and Zurich as well as between Lausanne and Geneva. A significant development is planned between Basel and Biel, Bern and Interlaken, and Lucerne and Engelberg. This is also good for tourism, Ms Leuthard said.

Big projects are the Brüttener-tunnel between Zurich and Winterthur, and the development of the train station Zurich-Stadelhofen (4 billion franks in total), the Zimmerberg-base tunnel II (2.2 billion francs) as well developments between Yverdon (canton Vaud), Lausanne and Geneva and middle-sized train stations.

Several developments for private rail companies in every part of the country are included in this. The government wants to make several train stations accessible for disabled people and an increasing numbers of passengers.

Improvements for cargo traffic are also included. Targeted developments would enable express-connections on the east-west-axis. The bottlenecks should be eased by additional tracks at neuralgic spots and new terminals.

Focus on East-West-axis

Not all projects which were classified as urgent by the cantons, will be realised. Ms Leuthard emphasised that the Federal Government would not doubt the need for these projects. It was rather a question of speed and/or priority. The projects could be considered in a next step of development, she said.

Projects on the north-south-axis are especially affected. After years of focus on this axis now connections between the eastern and western parts of the country would be rated higher, Ms Leuthard explained.

The development of the Löstschberg-base tunnel must wait. The through-station project at Lucerne, and the underground rail service in Basel city centre have fallen by the wayside. The cantons Basel-Stadt and Lucerne however have the possiblity of pre-funding these projects themselves, and at a later date they could get the money back. This is a realistic scenario, Ms Leuthard said.

Not losing the sense of proportion

Ms Leuthard defended the choice of the projects: „The cantons share the classification by the Federal government in every sense.“ It is not a coincidence that many development projects are located in Zurich and the lake of Geneva. The demand for train services will double in these regions until 2040.

Ms Leuthard urged the public not to lose a sense of proportion. „We invest a lot into our infrastructure,“ she said. Switzerland would spend more money than the neighbouring countries, and that is necessary since it would support the competitiveness of Switzerland, she said. Investments in unrealistic amounts would however be challenged, she announced.

The development will be financed via the train infrastructure funds (BIF) and is neutral to the Federal budget. According to Ms Leuthard, the financing is secured. The annual costs for the development are between 1.3 and 1.8 billion francs.

The consultation process ends on 15 January 2018. The Federal government wants to present a bill to the parliament by the end of next year. The decisions of the parliament then underlie optional referendums.