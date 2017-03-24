Night walk through Rheinfelden

The beginnings of Rheinfelden date back to the 12th century; it is a village that survived the ravages of the Thirty Years’ War and French occupation before becoming part of Switzerland. On Saturday, 25th March, at 8pm, there is a guided tour of the old town where you will hear more about the history of Rheinfelden. The tour is held in German and costs 10 Swiss francs per person. Gathering point is the inner courtyard of the Rathaus. Oh, and make sure you go to Rheinfelden in Switzerland – there is another town with the same name just across the German border!

More information can be found here: http://www.tourismus-rheinfelden.ch/de/aktuelles/anlaesseaktuelles/?action=showevent&event_id=2259451