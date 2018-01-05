Weekly Hint 103: Story Time in Spielzeugmuseum

The new year is barely a week old, and hectic times are already upon us again. Thankfully, the Spielzeugmuseum in Riehen provides plenty of exhibits and events to slow down a bit on the weekend. For the smallest among us, Jeanne Darling offers her “Story Time” again this Saturday from 11am to 11.45am. Children between 3 and 6 years of age are welcome to join Ms Jeanne for stories, rhymes, and songs. And afterwards, the museum will surely get you in the right mood for Sunday!

