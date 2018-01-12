Weekly Hint 104: “Pretty Women” in Ackermannshof

The former printing house Ackermannshof in the St. Johann quarter has become one of Basel’s best spots for arts and culture. As of 18th January, its stage belongs to “Pretty Women”: Two singers/actresses and a pianist portray women in various situations and roles ranging from Eve reconsidering her relationship with Adam to a chat between two women on a shopping tour. Songs by 20th-century musical composers such as Jerome Kern and Stephen Sondheim as well as theatrical dialogues will present the full scope of women’s life in society – sometimes humorous and tongue-in-cheek, but often also thought-provoking and filled with emotion.

“Pretty Women” premieres in Basel’s Ackermannshof on 18th January at 8pm and continues until 21st January. Tickets and more information can be found under this link: http://www.druckereihalle.ch/events-ansicht-dh/events/pretty-women.html