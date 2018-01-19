Weekly Hint 105: Antiquarian booksellers’ market at Rümelinsplatz

There is something special about old books. Their smell, how they feel, and of course what they contain. To celebrate the wide range of smaller bookshops in Basel, the “Büchermarkt der Antiquare” opens at Rümelinsplatz today at 5pm as part of Basel’s Museum Night. Booksellers will display old and antique books and artworks spanning five centuries, many of which can be bought. The market continues for the weekend and also offers an insight into old printing techniques.

The antiquarian booksellers’ market is open today from 5pm to 10pm and as of 11am on Saturday and Sunday. More information (in German) is available here.