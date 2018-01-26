Weekly Hint 106: Cheese Festival in Markthalle

Basel might not appear to be the centre of cheese-making in Switzerland. This Saturday, 27th January, however, everything will be different: Dairy producers from numerous cantons display their goods at Markthalle near Bahnhof SBB and show how delicious cheese is made. This even includes a crash course in milking – yes, there is going to be a genuine cow at the festival. You can of course also sample or buy cheese and learn more about the countless Swiss regional specialties.

The 3rd Basel Cheese Festival opens on Saturday, 27th January, at 9am at Markthalle. More information (in German) can be found here: https://www.cheese-festival.ch/veranstaltungen.html