Weekly Hint 107: David Lynch retrospective at Stadtkino

The surreal and nightmarish film “Eraserhead” (1977) launched the career of one of Hollywood’s most radical moviemakers. David Lynch has become famous for merging genres and portraying the powers of the subconscious mind on the big screen and on television – with modern classics such as “Blue Velvet”, “Mulholland Drive” or “Twin Peaks”.

This month, Stadtkino at Klostergasse honours the acclaimed filmmaker and artist with a comprehensive display of his work. A documentary feature and a compilation of deleted “Twin Peaks” content also form part of the programme. More information (in German) about the David Lynch retrospective at Stadtkino can be found here.