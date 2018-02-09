Weekly Hint 108: Carnival exhibition at Museum of Cultures

Roughly one week before its official start (Monday, 19th February, at 4am), the Basler Fasnacht is already visible – and sometimes even audible – in town. As one of the oldest and most important traditions of our city, understanding its rules and etiquette can be daunting even for native citizens. Thankfully, Basel’s Museum of Cultures has a permanent exhibition on carnival in Basel. Visitors learn about its manifold aspects ranging from costumes and masks to the famous “Schnitzelbängg” verses.

On Sunday, 18th February, Margrit Gontha offers a guided tour in English from 3pm to 4pm. Everything you need to know to enjoy this upcoming Fasnacht!

More information is available here.