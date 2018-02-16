Weekly Hint 109: Chienbäse in Liestal

Many visitors love Liestal for its beautiful medieval buildings, craft shops, and nearby forests. For one night, however, the small city near Basel turns into a wonder of flames and dancing shadows: The traditional "Chienbäse" is one of the biggest carnival events in Baselland. Brooms made from special wood – the so-called “Chien” – are set on fire and then carried through Liestal’s old town in the evening, accompanied by iron vehicles with even larger fires.

The "Chienbäse" procession is a spectacular event, and tens of thousands of visitors are expected also this year. It is therefore advisable to be there early to get a good spot to see the procession. The "Chienbäse" 2018 starts this Sunday, 18th February, at 7.15pm. More information (in German) is available here: http://chienbaese.ch/chienbaeseumzug/