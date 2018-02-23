Weekly Hint 110: “Cherus” in Gelterkinden

“Cherus” marks the end of Fasnacht across Switzerland. One last time, “Gugge” music bands will parade through the streets before the long break until next year’s carnival begins. The “Cherus” in Gelterkinden (Baselland) has become one of the largest in Northwestern Switzerland and is proud to present more than a 100 “Gugge” bands this Saturday. Food and drinks will also be served, and a special surprise awaits children.

Gelterkinden’s “Cherus” starts tomorrow, 24th February, at 3.30pm and continues until 3am in the morning. More information about the event (in German) is available here.