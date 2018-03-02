Weekly Hint 111, Museum SketchCrawl

Putting a pencil on paper can seem intimidating, but once you get started, it can turn out to be a lot of fun. Basel’s Kunstmuseum offers a free sketching session this Sunday, 4th March. The Urban Sketchers Switzerland will be there to assist and provide drawing advice. There is no need to sign up or pay for this event – all you need to bring is drawing material and something to sit on.

The SketchCrawl begins on Sunday at 10am and will continue all day until 4pm. You can join for the entire session or drop in and out as you like. More information (in German) can be found here: https://kunstmuseumbasel.ch/de/besuch/agenda/sketch-crawl