Weekly Hint 112, The Art is to Understand

Since its reopening in 2016, Basel’s Sommercasino has once more established itself as a popular venue for concerts and gatherings. This Saturday, 10th March, a group of young dancers and musicians will be on stage in the former old villa: “The Art is to Understand” focuses on the creative potential of keeping one’s mind open and expresses this curiosity through movement, music, and speech. The doors of Sommercasino will be open as of 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm. More information about the event is available on the venue’s website.