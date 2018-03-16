Weekly Hint 113, Side by Side by Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim is one of the world’s most famous musical theatre composers: His pieces from modern classics such as “West Side Story” and “Sweeney Todd” have entered the public consciousness, and he has remained a prolific artist throughout his life. “Side by Side by Sondheim” in the Safe at Unternehmen Mitte offers a thrilling revue of Sondheim’s oeuvre. The Tony-nominated show continues its successful premiere in Basel – filled with humour, emotion, and lots of wit.

“Side by Side by Sondheim” continues in Unternehmen Mitte on 17th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th March. Tickets and more information about the show are available here: https://sidebysondheim.ch