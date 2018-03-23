Weekly Hint 114, Easter egg market in Spielzeugmuseum Riehen

Easter is all about colour. Dyeing eggs, arranging flowers, paper folding – everything is a celebration of nature waking up again. If you already want to celebrate a bit before the big feast, Riehen’s Spielzeugmuseum opens its traditional Easter egg market this weekend. Visitors can join in to dye eggs or build nests for their Easter table, and there are also various other activities for children and grown-ups alike.

Riehen’s Easter egg market starts on Saturday, 24th March at 11am and closes at 5pm. It is also open on Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.

More information (in German) is available here: http://www.spielzeugmuseumriehen.ch/Veranstaltungen/$/Ostereiermarkt/321