Weekly Hint 115: Gempen Tower

Gempen Tower is one of the local landmarks perched up on the Schartenfluh and can easily be spotted from Basel. On a clear and cloudless day, those who climb to the tower’s top can see across the Baselbiet to the Vosges in France and the Black Forest in Germany. And with a bit of luck, you may even catch a glimpse of a few snow-capped mountaintops far, far away.

The weather conditions for this weekend seem ideal for a hike to Gempen and its tower up on the hill. More information on how to get there and what to do is available here: