Weekly Hint 116: Wine market at Markthalle

Basel’s Markthalle near Bahnhof SBB has opened its «Wymärt» once more. Wine producers from Switzerland, Germany, and further countries present their range of products. Every visitor gets his or her own wine glass upon entering and can sample a wide variety of wines and champagnes. And if something is to your liking, it can be ordered at a good price.

The wine market at Markthalle is open today from 4pm to 9pm and on Saturday, 14th April, from 3pm to 8pm. More information (in German) can be found here.