Weekly Hint 117: «Open House» in Basel

Did you ever fancy entering one of the beautiful old buildings in Basel, whose doors normally remain closed? This Saturday and Sunday, you’ll have the unique chance of discovering hidden architectural gems across town and the region. «Open House Basel» is part of an annual international series of «Open House» events that allows free access to buildings in 38 other cities. Whether you want to find things out on your own or follow a guide, there is something for everyone with a sense of curiosity.

«Open House Basel» will be open this Saturday, 5th May, and Sunday, 6th May, from 10am to 6pm. More information about the event (in German) can be found here.