Weekly Hint 121: Hiking in Kaltbrunnen Valley

Baselland is full of beautiful hiking trails that offer the perfect weekend day trip. One of the most popular ones is the Kaltbrunnen Valley hike, leading from Grellingen in Baselland to Meltingen in the canton of Solothurn. Along the way, you’ll encounter waterfalls, old caves, romantic footbridges, and various spots to sit down and enjoy the view. And of course, there are also designated areas where you can light a fire and have a barbecue!

Kaltbrunnen Valley can be easily reached by train from Basel SBB to Grellingen. More information is available here: https://www.myswitzerland.com/en-ch/kaltbrunnen-valley.html