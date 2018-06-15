Weekly Hint 123: Belchenflue

Basel is buzzing with activity – even more so with the Art Basel and the beginning of the World Cup this week. If you prefer to enjoy a few quiet moments this weekend, visiting the countryside for a hike offers the perfect remedy to hectic city life. At the border between the cantons of Baselland and Solothurn, Belchenflue mountain is a delight for anyone who loves untamed nature. On a good day, you can see the Alps, the Black Forest, and the Vosges from its top.

Depending on where you start, this hike can take up to 5 hours – so make sure to choose good footwear and the right equipment! More information on Belchenflue is available here: https://www.schweizmobil.ch/en/hiking-in-switzerland/routes/route-0485.html