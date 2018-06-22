Weekly Hint 124: «Midsommar» in Museum Kleines Klingental

Summer is here. There are many options to enjoy the season – and if you’re looking for something else than a swim in the Rhine or a nice barbecue, the Museum Kleines Klingental hosts a special event this weekend. The Svenska Klubben Basel will be celebrating a Swedish midsummer festivity in the museum courtyard. You are invited to join for dances around the maypole and experience traditional Norse music as well as food and drink.

«Midsommar» opens this Saturday, 23rd June, at Museum Kleines Klingental at 2pm. Free entry, but visitors need to sign up for participation with an email to erikkson[at]intergga.ch. The fee for the Swedish buffet is 10 Swiss francs. More information (in German) can be found here: http://www.mkk.ch/fuehrungen-veranstaltungen/anlaesse/?veranstaltung=2342