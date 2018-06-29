Weekly Hint 125: Medieval festival at Gilgenberg

Ten minutes outside of Zullwil, you can see the ruin of a 14th-century castle on a hill. Normally, this is a quiet place where only hikers pass through. Once a year, however, the old walls echo with life and laughter for a few days: The «Mittelalterfest Gilgenberg» has been a popular event since 2012 and returns again for 2018. The hub of this medieval festival is a large fair where trinkets, souvenirs, food, and drink can be bought. Further attractions include various musical acts, fire performances, sword fights, and many other opportunities to catch a glimpse of medieval life.

The «Mittelalterfest Gilgenberg» is open this Saturday, 30th June, from 10am to 10pm, and on Sunday, 1st July, from 10am to 8pm. More information (in German) is available here: http://www.mittelalter-gilgenberg.ch