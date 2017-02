Participants will receive a map of the area and have to find as many control points as possible.

You can compete in the orienteering as a couple or on your own. Rendezvous point is Füllinsdorf’s village centre (easily reachable by train or car from Basel) this Sunday, 12th February, at 11am. Adults pay five Swiss francs to enter the competition, youths (up to 20 years old) can run for free.