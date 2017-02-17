Weekly Hint 64: Brunch and folk music in Markthalle

The Alte Markthalle by the Swiss and French Railway Station SBB is famous for its food stalls and events. This Sunday, you can combine a delicious brunch with folk music from all over the world: the finale of SWISS MARKET PLACE 2016/2017 features acts such as SULP, Balthasar, Streiff, and other bands. Tango, Swing, Klezmer, Swiss Folk Music… there will be something for everybody.

The event starts this Sunday, 19th February, at 11am in the Alte Markthalle. Free entry, donations welcome.