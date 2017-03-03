The first movie night at Parterre (by Kaserne) starts this Saturday, 4 March, at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm). Entry costs 8 Swiss francs, or 6 francs for students/pensioners/disabled visitors. More information (in German) under this link.
Weekly Hint 66: Classic Movie Night at Parterre
Restaurant and culture centre Parterre launches monthly movie nights starting this Saturday with a nostalgic look back at the classic black and white film era. Scenes from silent movies, gangster epics, and various other films will provide a glimpse of Hollywood’s Golden Age.