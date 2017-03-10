Weekly Hint 67: From Carnival to Spring

The international exhibition “Vo de Fasnacht zum Früehlig – From Carnival to Spring”, organised by Novum Investments and under the patronage of the Swiss Slovak Republic Embassy, displays pieces by various artists. In addition, there will be an artist talk with the curator on Saturday, and a workshop with artists on Sunday.

“From Carnival to Spring” at the Basel Art Center at Riehentorstrasse 31 starts this evening with a opening reception at 6.30pm. It is open on Saturday, 11 March, from 10am to 8pm and on Sunday, 12 March, from 10am to 7pm. Free entry. More information can be found here.