Weekly Hint 68: Hall flea market at Union in Kleinbasel

Once again, Urbanism and Union organise a large garage sale in the Grosser Saal. From 10am to 4pm, vendors will showcase their wares in the Union Hall – and if you have no plans for Saturday evening yet, you can stay or return for the Forró Festival Basel (Brazilian Dance) at the same location, starting at 10pm.

The flea market and the dance festival will be held in restaurant Union at Klybeckstrasse 95 on this Saturday, 18 March. More information can be found here: http://www.union-basel.ch/agenda/events/events-tagesansicht/calendar/2017/03/18/